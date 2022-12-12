Francesca Shillcock
James and Ola Jordan join HELLO!'s Insider to discuss the Strictly Come Dancing semi-finals and who they think will lift the Glitterball trophy next weekend…
Strictly Come Dancing stars James and Ola Jordan joined this week's HELLO! Insider to talk about the semi-final, revealing why they disagreed with the judges scoring when it came to a couple of the celebrities' performances on Sunday night's show.
Chatting about how there were no perfect scores on the night, James began: "I think [that] was fair, although it was a great semi-final and a lot of the dances were good and I really enjoyed the show."
VIDEO: James and Ola Jordan join HELLO!'s Insider to discuss the Strictly semi-final
Changing his mind, the professional then added: "Actually no, I'm going to retract that. I'm going to say there should have been one perfect score and that was Molly." Ola agreed, interjecting: "She definitely should have been top of the leaderboard for me. She was amazing."
James added further: "I'd say she was the only one who deserved a perfect score. When you do two dances, you get half the time to do the dances and I could see that some people struggled with that more than others.
"I felt Will [Mellor] found it difficult. I thought his Paso Doble was going to be exceptional and I was a bit disappointed. Paso isn't the most difficult dance because it's very stompy and aggressive and I thought he was going to be really good but I was left a bit underwhelmed."
While James and Ola were sure that Molly was undermarked, it seems they thought Will's Couple's Choice routine, which was a street dance number to Happy Mondays, was overmarked.
On whether Will managed to redeem himself after the Paso Doble disappointed, James joked: "I would say no. I haven't woken up on the wrong side of the bed! But I thought when I was watching I thought 'That's what I would look like if I did street dance', because I know I wouldn't be good.
"I felt it was a bit Dad-dancey. And the fact that it got two tens I thought was baffling."
The results for the semi-finals will air on Monday evening, revealing who has landed a place in the final in the hope of lifting the Glitterball trophy. James and Ola also revealed who they think could be the 2022 champions: "I still it's going to be Hamza [Yassin] because of the likeability, and he's been brilliant," said James. Ola added: "I agree!"
