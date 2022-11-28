Why Strictly's James and Ola Jordan ditched mammoth four-storey mansion The former Strictly pros have recently moved

Former Strictly Come Dancing professionals James and Ola Jordan have recently moved with their young daughter Ella, but their relocation was bittersweet.

The couple loved their four-storey megamansion but they parted ways with it for two reasons, the cost and for their daughter Ella.

WATCH: Ella Jordan defies her mother in cheeky clip at former home

Speaking to HELLO! about the upheaval, James said: "It is what it is. We've done it for her. Yeah, we’ve moved out of an amazing home, but it didn't suit us with Ella and we feel we can hopefully give her a better life somewhere else.

"The new house is nice – obviously nowhere near as big as our last house, but our last house was four floors. The new house has five bedrooms but over two floors, so more mainstream."

Ella has wanted to go back to their house with a pool

James added: "The new house is more kid-friendly. I wouldn't say it’s the forever home but it's good for the foreseeable future.

"With everything that’s going on in the world at the moment, our old house was too expensive to run. A swimming pool costs a lot of money to heat."

Little Ella is finding the adjustment "confusing" and has asked her mum to go back to the other house with the swimming pool and cinema, not fully understanding the situation.

James and Ola are helping Ella settling into nursery

Ola explained that her two-year-old isn't settling in well at nursery at the moment. "The staff told us she has separation anxiety," the mum-of-one explains. "It was taking her a long time to settle and then she'd cry twice every hour. They said that was quite a lot but she was getting much better, although she's not like the other children – she’s quite extreme, I'd say. She doesn't get used to it; she's still clinging onto me."

James added: "When she woke up, she said, 'I don't want to go to nursery.' It breaks your heart every time. It feels horrible. She's really struggling."

