Ola and James Jordan's Strictly verdict: Anton's 'shocking' faux pas and Fleur's controversial perfect score

Strictly Come Dancing made a glittering return to our screens on Saturday night, hosted from the UK's most spectacular ballroom in Blackpool.

Fleur East was crowned the first celebrity to receive a perfect score from all four judges, but did she deserve her tens over the likes of Hamza Yassin and Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton? Weighing in on Week Nine of the competition, former Strictly pros and world champions Ola and James Jordan give their hot take on the toughest episode of the season yet.

Who do they think will face the dreaded dance off? What's in store for CBBC's Molly Rainford after her joyous Jive? Did Anton recover from his faux pas? Find out below in their weekly column, Strictly Speaking.

James: There were some incredibly strong performances last night, what a way to welcome Strictly's return to Blackpool!

Ola: We loved Hamza and Jowita's American Smooth and Helen and Gorka's Quickstep - they definitely came out on top for us.

James: There were a couple of moments in Hamza's dance that I felt looked slightly awkward, but they were so minimal. It was a fabulous performance and he looked so smart in that tuxedo - if they got four tens I wouldn't have argued it.

Hamza charmed the judges with a sophisticated American Smooth

Ola: The one thing we picked up on during his dance is Jowita is mouthing the counts for him whilst they're dancing - it almost takes away from the polished effect of their performance. I don't think he needs it!

James: You shouldn't be seeing the professional counting. We've done the show, we've been professionals for years so we know how it works! We used to count for our celebrities under a smile, it makes it look far more seamless.

Ola: Helen was also exceptional last night. If anyone was going to get four tens, I think it should have been her. I was gutted she didn't get a perfect score.

James: I would agree actually that Helen is just topping Hamza in terms of consistency in the competition. They're very close and it's hard to call, but I personally feel like she is doing such a great job. The dance really suited Blackpool too, and I've always been a fan of Gorka's choreography.

Ola: We've said for a long time that Helen has been undermarked. I wonder what more she needs to do to get four tens - hopefully we'll see it from the judges soon!

HELLO!: Fleur got the first 10 of the season, do you think it was deserved?

Ola: Fleur's dance was great, but for some reason it didn't impress me in the way I was expecting it to. She's a popstar, so I felt like that dance was no different to the performances she does while on tour, or for a music video. It wasn't anything we hadn't seen before from her.

James: For me, it just isn't what Strictly is about. I know I repeat myself a lot, but I stand by my belief that Strictly should be a Latin and Ballroom competition. Ola's right, watching Fleur's dance was like watching one of her music videos.

Ola: Was it good? Of course! But I don't think you can compare her dance to the likes of Hamza and Helen.

James: I actually felt like her Samba last week was much better, because it was a technical dance. I'm not taking anything away from her talent, but I would have loved to have seen something a bit more original. If anyone deserved four tens last night it really should have been Hamza or Helen.

Ola: I also believe that had she not been put at the top of the leaderboard she would have been in danger of the bottom two again. I just don't think the public will pick up the phone to vote for a dance like that.

Fleur recieved the first perfect score of the season

James: She got the first perfect score of the series, which means the judges felt like that dance was the best dance of the entire season. To me, I feel that makes a mockery of the show, because I could name 10-15 dances that could have got four tens, but didn't. I can't get my head around it.

HELLO!: Tyler was in the bottom two last week, did he redeem himself?

James: What a great routine from Tyler last night. He was so good. Dianne pushed him so hard with some of those lifts that I've never seen on Strictly before, I was so impressed.

Ola: It was a real shock to see Tyler in the bottom two last week, I just hope he hasn't missed out again this week.

James: I really would feel sad if Tyler went this week, he doesn't deserve to go.

Tyler West tackled the Salsa

Ola: Molly is another celeb who has faced the dance off a couple of times now… The judges loved her Jive last night. She certainly came out and gave it her all, but we did notice a couple of missteps in her performance.

James: I always feel like Molly has more to give. I'd love to see more gusto, more power from her performance. She always looks like she's very unsure. I think she needs to believe in herself.

Ola: Carlos can sometimes out-dance Molly too, which makes you want to watch him, not her. Sometimes you need to tone it down a bit when you're a professional to make your celebrity look stronger.

James: We've said for a few weeks running now that it could be Ellie Taylor's time to go… and I still stand by that.

Ola: Ellie's performance last night was beautiful, but it felt like it lacked something. Her improvement is admirable, but she's still a long way behind the other celebrities in the competition.

James: It's great to see how much she's improved since she started on the show, but I do think that she's far less entertaining to watch than, say, Tony Adams, who left last week. Tony really brought something special to the competition.

Ola: I feel like Tyler was better than Will last night, if I had to choose. Will was a step down from the likes of Hamza, Helen and Tyler.

Will Mellor's hips were movin' during his electric Samba

James: Will did a great job. His hips are so fluid, you can tell he loves it when he gets out there. Parts of the routine were amazing, but I did find other parts of it a little awkward. When Will came out in week one I was almost jealous of him, he was so sexy and smooth - but I feel like Tyler took that crown from him halfway through the competition.

HELLO!: How about Will Mellor, could it be his time to go?

Ola: Ooh controversial! I wouldn't say so…

James: I don't think so… we'd personally say it's Ellie's time. But then if the public are voting for her and saving her each week then that's not necessarily wrong!

HELLO!: You've never been a fan of Couple's Choice dances… why?

James: I strongly believe that if Strictly want to do Couple's Choice, they should dedicate a week to it where each celebrity performs a non Latin or non Ballroom dance. That way it's far fairer to judge. You simply cannot compare Fleur's disco-come-hip hop medley to a classical American Smooth. It's not fair.

The judges were blown away by Fleur's Couple's Choice dance

Ola: That way celebrities can pick dances that play to their strengths. Say contemporary, or jazz, or street. It would be far less jarring, and the dances could be judged far more easily.

James: Can we start a petition for the BBC to change it for next year?!

HELLO!: Did you notice Anton's faux pas?

James: Anton's commentary for Helen really made me laugh last night. He said to her: "you've been really great from the neck down."

Ola: You could hear the audience's shock! It doesn't mean what you think it does though.

Anton made a judging faux pas when giving Helen feedback

James: It's actually a dancer's phrase. I used to get told that I look great from the ankles down, for example. It just means that her head positioning was out of line, or facially she wasn't convincing enough with her character… Anton certainly didn't mean to imply that Helen was ugly!

Ola: He should have really just said it straight with her, that her head positioning was wrong. It was a bit unfortunate - it made us laugh!

