The Flatshare: Will there be another series? Jessica Brown Findlay and Anthony Welsh star in the rom-com

Paramount +'s new comedy series, The Flatshare, tells the story of two cash-strapped twenty-somethings, Tiffany and Leon, who decide to share a flat together despite having never met.

MORE: The Flatshare: Did you notice this major change from the best-selling novel?

The rom-com, which stars Jessica Brown Findlay and Anthony Welsh and is based on a best-selling novel by Beth O'Leary, landed on the streaming platform earlier this month and has been a big hit with viewers. If you're wondering if the show will return with another series, read on to find out everything we know...

WATCH: What did you think of the hit rom-com series?

Loading the player...

Will there be a second season of The Flatshare?

Paramount + has yet to announce whether the rom-com will return for a second series. We are keeping our ears to the ground, so keep checking back for further updates.

While it's not clear whether the streaming platform has commissioned another season, it's clear that the cast had a great time filming it, so we wouldn't be surprised if they sign on for more!

On playing Tiffany, Jessica said: "It was really refreshing for me to let loose in that way on screen. I found her incredibly relatable and it was joyful.

MORE: Jessica Brown Findlay makes candid confession about life after Downton Abbey fame

MORE: Jessica Brown Findlay reminisces about Downton Abbey - and Hugh Bonneville has the sweetest reaction

"I found everything about it and the way we built her up - everything from costume, makeup, the way she interacted with people and even the way she wrote notes - just so expressive. There really wasn't anything I couldn't try and I found that really freeing to physically embody someone so fully."

Paramount + has yet to announce another series

Luckily, fans of Beth O'Leary can expect to see more of the writer's novels brought to life on-screen as her most recent book, The No-Show, has been picked up by the same production company behind His Dark Materials.

Chatting to HELLO! and other journalists at a Q&A, Beth said: "There are some exciting things on the cards. It was announced recently that The No-Show, my most recent novel has been optioned by [production company] Bad Wolf, which is really exciting. It's a crazy and exciting journey, writing a story and finding that other people find ways to take it in a different direction and do something new with it."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.