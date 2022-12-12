Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge detail 'really emotional' finale and address future Arthur was 'sobbing' while filming the last episode

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have opened up about the upcoming final episode of the show, which is set to be an emotional one.

MORE: Why did Escape to the Chateau's Angel Strawbridge turn down incredible Dragons' Den offer?

The couple appeared on ITV's Lorraine on Monday morning to talk about the end of the series, which they recently wrapped on.

WATCH: Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge show off their impressive library

Loading the player...

Host Lorraine Kelly asked the pair: "Are you going to end the series on a high then?" to which Angel replied: "We literally finished filming a week ago and it was really emotional. My mum kept crying all the time and it was really happy emotion.

"Arthur was sobbing. It was really beautiful, there's not many times where you get all your family and friends together. When it's a happy moment like that, boy it was a party."

Dick added: "Joyful is the word [to describe it]."

When quizzed on what the future holds for the family, Angel said: "We are saying that it is the end of a chapter, not of a book. There's a lot to do," before detailing that the couple have only just started renovating their windows.

MORE: Dick Strawbridge's son James shares magical new addition at the chateau

ALL THE DETAILS: How you can get married at the Chateau

"It's going to be an ongoing project."

The family will return with a new series in 2023

Dick added: "We've got France to explore. We've got the rest of France to see."

The pair, who have been married since 2015, announced the heartbreaking news back in September with a statement that read: "Escape to the Chateau has been our family journey; our decision to buy a Chateau with no water, electricity, heating or sewage has taken us on the adventure of a lifetime and we could never have imagined what would unfold. The good, the bad and the ugly… we have cherished every second and love that we have a visual record to show Arthur and Dorothy when they're older."

Luckily, the family won't be away from our screens for too long as they will be back in 2023 in Channel 4's new series, Escape to the Chateau: Secret France. The upcoming show follows Dick and Angel as they embark on a new journey to seek the unexpected and the extraordinary and discover more about France's history.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.