MAFS UK expert Mel Schilling hints at major twists for new series - Exclusive

Married at First Sight UK expert Mel Schilling has teased some major changes ahead for the upcoming series of the reality show, which is set to air sometime next year.

Chatting exclusively to HELLO!, the dating coach teased the new twists ahead for the next batch of contestants and also gave exciting details on her new partnership with Tenderstem® broccoli.

WATCH: Married At First Sight UK follows the Australian format

When asked if fans can expect any further changes to the format, such as the 'intruder couples' that were introduced in the latest series, Mel said: "Absolutely. I've just been in Australia filming series ten of the Aussie one and I've got to say, there's certainly some new twists coming up in the Aussie one and if history is anything to go by, when we do something new in Australia, we tend to follow suit in the UK.

"So I would suggest there are a number of twists coming in the new season, so watch this space."

Mel remained fairly tight-lipped on what exactly the new twists will entail, but she did add that fans can expect "a further development on a theme you've already discussed," perhaps suggesting that there will be some sort of expansion on the intruders.

While fans wait for the new season to land on E4, they can catch up on the MAFS Christmas Reunion, which saw contestants across seasons one and two come together for some festive fun.

Mel revealed that the new series will include "a number of twists"

The festive season can be a difficult time for couples - as seen with Chanita and Jordan in the latest reunion special - with many deciding to call it quits around this time of year.

Speaking about why there are so many breakups around Christmas, Mel, who has partnered with Tenderstem® broccoli to help the nation get out of festive ruts, said: "I think the end of the year is a very reflective time. Christmas is symbolic of change and reflection and asking yourself some questions. There's a bit of headspace for looking back at the year and questioning whether things are working for you or not.

Mel has partnered with Tenderstem® broccoli this Christmas

"People start moving towards the new year and new beginnings, so it is often a time when people question is this relationship working for me? And if not, it's time to make a change."

Speaking her new campaign with Tenderstem, Mel said: "What I love about it is it's all about challenging traditions and questioning the way things have always been done."

On how to break away from traditions, she added: "If there's a tradition that is happening at your Christmas table or on your Christmas Day that you don't like, question it!

"If it's not working for you, try something different - and I mean that in terms Christmas and relationships!"

