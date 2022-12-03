The Flatshare: Did you notice this major change from the best-selling novel? Jessica Brown Findlay and Anthony Welsh star in the series

Paramount +'s brand new rom-com series, The Flatshare, landed on the streaming platform on Thursday, telling the story of two cash-strapped twenty-somethings, Tiffany and Leon, who decide to share a flat together despite having never met.

Starring Jessica Brown Findlay and Anthony Welsh, the show is based on a best-selling romance novel by Beth O'Leary - and some fans may have noticed that changes have been made from the original source material.

Chatting to HELLO! and other journalists at a screening for the show, lead writer and executive producer Rose Lewenstein explained that there were "loads" of tweaks made to the series, including Tiffany's job.

In the book, Tiffany is an assistant book editor, whereas in the series she is a writer for an online magazine.

When ask about the changes, Rose said: "There were loads because the format of the book doesn't work for screen.

"The idea does and the arc does and I think the series remains faithful to the overall arc and the characters and their journeys. At the same time, the specifics are quite different because what's really exciting as an opportunity for screen is that you get to see these worlds collide in a way that you don't in a novel because it would be a bit weird and annoying to read.

Jessica Brown Findlay as Tiffany

"So we can constantly cut between Tiffany and Leon and look at their lives side by side in a way you can't do in a novel. A novel can do things that we can't do on screen as well.

"Other than that, we changed Tiffany's job. There are a few new, smaller characters but it was about what's going to be important to that central arc and what we need to strip away to stay true to that arc and what we need to find to build these worlds visually."

For those unfamiliar with the series, it follows Tiffany, who is recovering from a controlling relationship and working a low-paid job, while Leon spends his time working nightshifts in a hospice as he tries to free his wrongfully jailed brother.

Anthony Welsh as Leon

The synopsis continues: "But, as the Post-it Notes start to fly and each gets unexpectedly drawn into the other’s messy, complex life, an attraction evolves backwards.

"The question is – can you really fall in love with a person you’ve never set eyes on?"

