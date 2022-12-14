Ginny and Georgia’s season 2 trailer has fans in tears as release date confirmed Are you ready for season 2?

Ginny and Georgia is finally returning to our screens in 2023 - and it’s safe to say that the show’s fans are more than ready for Netflix’s most complex mother-and-daughter relationship to be back for more episodes!

SEE: Ginny and Georgia's Brianne Howey stuns in bikini-clad beach photos

The trailer opens with Ginny jogging, while the VoiceOver reveals how she is struggling to cope with the revelations from season one. She says: "I finally understand why Georgia’s always running. I don't know how she does it. Act like everything’s normal. And I can't help but feel like it’s all wrong."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginny and Georgia season 2 trailer is here

In another clip, she tells her father: "It’s not about Paul, dad! Mom always has a new guy. She farts and like eight guys fall in love with her."

Season two will clearly focus on Ginny’s feelings towards her mom’s murderous past, with a detective telling her: "Ginny, your mom is a dangerous person. I know you think she wouldn’t hurt you or your brother, but that doesn’t mean she wouldn’t hurt someone else." Needless to say, the fans are excited!

What did you think of the trailer?

Taking to Twitter, plenty replied with crying emojis in response to the new footage, particularly as Netflix has confirmed that the show will be back on 5 January - so we don’t have long to wait! One person wrote: "IT’S SO SOON," while another person wrote: "Real cinema making a comeback exactly."

MORE: Ginny & Georgia: everything you need to know about season two

MORE: 7 shows to watch while you wait for Ginny & Georgia season two

The season two synopsis reads: "How do you live with the knowledge that your mother is a murderer? That's what Ginny is going to have to figure out.

What will be in store for Ginny in season two?!

"Burdened with the new understanding that Kenny - her step-dad - didn't die of natural causes, now Ginny must deal with the fact that Georgia not only killed, she killed to protect Ginny. Georgia on the other hand would much prefer that the past be left in the past, after all, she's got a wedding to plan! But the funny thing about Georgia's past is that it never stays buried for long."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.