Ginny and Georgia's Brianne Howey stuns in bikini-clad beach photos

Ginny and Georgia star Brianne Howey is enjoying some much-needed R 'n' R after wrapping the second season of the hit Netflix drama.

The 33-year-old – who plays Georgia Miller – took to Instagram on Monday to share some beautiful bikini-clad photos that saw her enjoying a trip to the beach in Malibu with some friends.

In the snaps, Brianne looked incredible going makeup-free while wearing a two-toned red bikini that highlighted her petite physique as she took a stroll by the water's edge. She accessorized her look with a white shirt which she wore open to show off her two-piece, a pair of cat-eye sunglasses, and a delicate silver necklace.

Fans were quick to react to the stunning photos, with one commenting: "Your smile is so pretty, OMG!" A second said: "So beautiful, hope you had fun."

A third added: "Thank you for sharing these lil' glimpses from your life with us. Means so much & makes me so happy to see them."

Brianne's post comes after the official Instagram for the hugely popular comedy-drama shared the news that filming had come to an end back in May following a rather lengthy delay due to the pandemic.

Brianne looked gorgeous in her beach photos

The series tells the story of a mother-and-daughter-duo as they start a new life in a new town. It was renewed for a second season over a year ago after the first season was watched by more than 52 million members' households in its first 28 days.

Season one ended on a major cliffhanger that saw Ginny run away and Georgia's wedding put on hold, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

The actress enjoyed a trip to Malibu with friends

As for what season two holds, Brianne revealed it will pick up "not too long after season one, so we kind of pick up right where we left off, which is really exciting".

She told LA Mag: "We're editing, we're doing some ADR. I've gotten to some stuff and it's so exciting. They have completely topped season one in my opinion. I just think we up the ante a little bit. All the levels get turned up just a little bit."

