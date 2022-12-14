Call The Midwife: Emotional plotline revealed for Christmas special The Christmas special is set to be an emotional one

The Call The Midwife Christmas special will officially air on 25 December 2022 – and we couldn't be more excited. Promising plenty of heartwarming moments, the show's Instagram account has been posting a few sneak peeks from the episode, and now a major plotline has been revealed.

READ MORE: Call the Midwife's season 12 release date confirmed - and it's sooner than you think!

Sharing a number of behind-the-scenes photos of the three actors who portray members of the Mullocks family, the caption read:

WATCH: Make sure you're caught up on the season 11 finale ahead of the Christmas special

Loading the player...

"In this year's Christmas Special, we make a journey back into the lives of one special Poplar family: The family of Rhoda and Bernie Mullocks and their beautiful daughter Susan.

Susan, as you will remember, was the child born severely injured by the drug Thalidomide in Series 5 – and the infant we revisited as a toddler in Series 6. We watched her parents Rhoda and Bernie, brilliantly played by Liz White and Chris Reilly, struggle to manage the profound effects of the four-limb injury on their child – as well as the attitudes of a society that too often viewed people with different bodies or minds with discomfort or prejudice."

MORE: Call the Midwife's Helen George teases major upcoming cameo in season 12

READ: Call the Midwife's Helen George beams in floor-length ballgown to reveal exciting career news

Clarifying the Christmas special's timeline, the post continued:

"It's now 1967, and Susan is a blooming six year old – played in this episode by the lovely Emily Webb. Rhoda is now pregnant with her fourth, and is once more under the care of Nonnatus House. But with Christmas approaching, all is not well in the Mullocks household. Will the holiday season bring them together? Or will it expose the fractures that they work so hard to conceal?"

The Mullocks family will be returning for the Call The Midwife Christmas special

Sparking a reaction from fans, many were quick to praise the Christmas special's new storyline.

"And there was I thinking I'd love to see more of Susan and the lovely Mullocks family. So looking forward to meeting the whole bunch again in the Christmas special," wrote one.

Another agreed, commenting: "Oh I love it when characters or families from previous seasons pop up again, especially this one! The growth of them all was so lovely to see! Can't wait for the Christmas episode!"

Meanwhile, a third penned: "It's such an important story to share, I love that it's continuing with real input from lived experience of what it was actually like. One of the most special TV shows, I always cry."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.