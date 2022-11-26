Call the Midwife's Helen George beams in floor-length ballgown to reveal exciting career news The star shared the announcement on social media

It's no secret that Helen George is one talented actress and on Friday the Call the Midwife star, 38, delighted fans as she revealed she will be performing in the UK tour of The King and I.

TRENDING NOW: Mike Tindall finally mentions Prince Harry in the I'm a Celebrity jungle

Taking to her Instagram account, the star posted a photo of herself posing in a stunning red wig and beautiful lilac ballgown to reveal the exciting milestone with her fans - who, naturally, were all completely delighted by the news!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen George shares impressive beauty secret

Captioning the immaculate costume photo, were the words: "Et cetera et cetera et cetera. The King and I opens February 2023. Tickets on sale now. Kingandimusical.co.uk," alongside a perfectly matching purple love heart emoji.

READ: Helen George hints at 'obstacles' for Call the Midwife's Trixie and her love interest

If you like this story, read this: Call the Midwife's Helen George comments on kissing co-star - 'the most unsexy thing'

One fan commented: "This is so so fab!!! Huge congrats, " alongside a string of applause and red love heart emojis.

Fans couldn't believe it!

A second added: "Omg why are you SO PERFECT FOR THIS?????" A third replied writing: "I’m so excited. I bought my mum tickets for her 50th! I had no idea you were starring in it! Wish she was taking me with her now instead of my stepdad!" alongside a laughing face emoji.

The star will play the role of Anna Leonowens, and was reported by What's On Stage saying: "Theatre is my first love, and I am so excited to be returning to the stage for this beautiful, majestic production of The King and I.

"I was blown away when I saw Bartlett Sher's staging of this wonderful show, so I can't wait to work with him and the rest of the creative team to bring this timeless story back to the stage next year.

"Anna is such a strong, passionate and determined character, and I'm going to relish bringing her to life every night, as well as giving audiences all over the UK the chance to see this peerless Broadway and West End musical right on their doorstep."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.