Strictly Come Dancing finalist Hamza Yassin has made a candid comment about his struggle ahead of the final of the BBC Ballroom and Latin competition.

The TV presenter and wildlife photographer explained that it's his confidence that he struggles with and he even admitted he doesn't think he can dance!

"I thought week one – get going. I didn't think I could dance, I still don't think I can dance," he began, before talking about his confidence being a struggle: "Yeah, I would definitely say that because each week is a new dance and it feels like you're back in square one again, and you're learning a different hold or a different feeling.

Hamza continued to the Mirror: "And for some of it, you kind of have to act the dances. So confidence for me, I'm certainly out of my comfort zone."

Hamza admitted he doesn't think he can dance despite reaching the final

Hamza will be battling it out against Fleur East and Vito Coppola, Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez and Molly Rainford, and Carlos Gu. Each couple will perform their favourite routine from the series, the judges' favourite routine of theirs from the series, before taking to the floor to perform their Showdance.

Later in the evening, the winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will be revealed by presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

The TV presenter is hoping to lift the Glitterball trophy

Meanwhile, Hamza was on his way to appear on Strictly's sister show It Takes Two when he stopped to rescue a bird en route. The wildlife cameraman could be seen holding a tiny bird in his hand in a sweet video as he explained: "There was a little robin that was stuck in a window and they managed to call me and we've got him and we're just about to release him."

He then demonstrated how to safely release a bird back into the air: "So, one way of releasing birds. If you put the birds on their back like this and then gently hold out, they think you've still got them."

