Strictly's Fleur East in tears as she lands place in final following tense dance-off The singer and her partner Vito Coppola faced the dance-off

Strictly Come Dancing finalist Fleur East and her professional partner Vito Coppola were overcome with emotion following the results show on Monday night after they survived a tense dance-off.

After performing two routines in the semi-final show, which aired on Sunday night, the X Factor singer found herself in the bottom two against actor Will Mellor.

Fleur and Vito opted to perform their Charleston, while Will and Nancy Xu danced their Couple's Choice routine for a second time.

There was a very tense atmosphere when the judges decided who to award a place in the final. After Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse both decided to save Fleur, Anton Du Beke opted to save Will after Fleur's 'error' dismounting a lift. However, head judge Shirley Ballas' decision meant Fleur and Vito became finalists.

Fleur and Vito were saved after the dance-off

In a video shared by the BBC Strictly Instagram account after the results had been shown on TV, an emotional Fleur could be seen beside Vito as she said: "We're through to the Strictly Come Dancing final."

Vito, also visibly emotional, told the camera: "I have no words." As Fleur wiped away tears, the Italian dancer continued: "I always speak a lot, but this time I have no words."

After Will and Nancy were told they wouldn't be competing in the final, the Coronation Street actor told presenter Tess Daly: "I have to thank you all for giving me this chance to put a smile on my mum's face, she deserves it.

Will was comforted by Nancy, Fleur and Vito after being voted out

"I'll take whatever I have learned from this show forward in whatever I do because it shows you can achieve more than you think.

"I didn't think I'd be able to get anywhere near this and I am so proud of what we have achieved but also everybody who has voted for me, who has supported me, the messages I've had from my local community and children. Thank you all so much, we really, really appreciated every bit."

