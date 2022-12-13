Strictly's Molly Rainford talks 'low points' in emotional message ahead of the final The singer penned an emotional message about her time on Strictly

Molly Rainford has officially made it to the Strictly Come Dancing final, which is set to take place on Saturday 17 December. Penning an emotional message on Instagram about the "low points" and of course, the many highs of her journey on the hit BBC show, Molly wrote:

"Words can't describe this feeling. Nobody understands just how grateful we are to not only be Strictly Come Dancing 2022 FINALISTS but to get to that place in the final all thanks to your support and votes. It means the absolute world. Thank you so so much!"

Opening up about her partnership with professional dancer, Carlos Gu, she added:

"From day 1 I dreamt of going all the way to the final with @gkx_carlos I thought that if I could be his first partner ever and get him there it would be a memory we would never forget. With all the knockbacks we've had in this competition that dream started to look a lot harder to accomplish. But that song and that Paso doble in particular really showed just how strong as a partnership we have become. Taking the low points, using them as motivation and never giving up."

In a particularly heartwarming moment, Molly continued: "Carlos you truly are incredible. Thank you for believing in me, even when I didn't believe in myself. So glad we were partnered together all those months ago, I couldn't have done any of this without you. This is the final push and I cannot wait. @bbcstrictly I promise to leave my heart out on that dance floor. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU."

Sparking an equally emotional reaction from her 128k followers, one wrote:

"You both deserve this so much, we've enjoyed every minute of watching you. In our eyes you have been a winner every week. Molly you are a credit to your generation. We'll be rooting for you in the final. X"

Meanwhile, another agreed: "You totally deserve your place in the final, you are amazing!"

