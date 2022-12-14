Strictly's Nancy Xu admits 'hurt' in emotional message to fans after elimination The dancer and Will Mellor missed out on a spot in the final

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Nancy Xu has opened up in an emotional message about hurting after being eliminated from the semi-finals last weekend alongside her celebrity partner, Will Mellor.

The Ballroom and Latin champion, who joined the Strictly family in 2019, shared a photo of her and Will hugging on the dancefloor on her Instagram along with the caption: "Where do I start?

"Well, even if it still hurts, I'm still super grateful for this journey. And super proud for all the dances that we have performed on strictly come dancing this year.

"Thank you my partner @willmellor76 for all your commitment, Thanks for trusting me, I have enjoyed [teaching] you so much, and you made me such a proud teacher and dance partner.

Will Kirk and Nancy Xu performed a Paso Doble in the semi-final

"The memories we made in this journey are beyond everything. I will hold them in a very special place in the deepest part of my heart. I adored this partnership so, so much."

Nancy finished her message by thanking fans for supporting their journey and congratulating the remaining finalists, before adding: "Ps: I know I was sobbing. After all I'm only human."

Will and Nancy faced the dreaded dance-off on Monday evening during the semi-final results show against Fleur East and Vito Coppola. Will and Nancy opted to dance their Couple's Choice routine while Fleur and Vito performed their Charleston.

They just missed out on a place in the final

There was a very tense atmosphere when the judges decided who to award a place in the final.

After Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse both decided to save Fleur, Anton Du Beke opted to save Will after Fleur's 'error' dismounting a lift. However, head judge Shirley Ballas' decision meant Fleur and Vito became finalists.

Will was emotional as he said to Tess Daly: "I have to thank you all for giving me this chance to put a smile on my mum's face, she deserves it. "I'll take whatever I have learned from this show forward in whatever I do because it shows you can achieve more than you think."

