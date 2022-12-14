Hamza Yassin makes surprise rescue on way to Strictly's It Takes Two Hamza’s Strictly partner Jowitza revealed what happened on Instagram

Hamza Yassin's morning took a surprising turn on Wednesday as he was roped into a dramatic rescue mission. Taking to social media, Hamzin's dance partner Jowitza Przystał was the first to document the turn of events on Instagram, revealing that the rescue had taken place as the pair headed to the Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two studio.

As Jowitza posted a sweet video of Hamza on her stories, the wildlife cameraman could be seen holding a tiny bird in his hand. He explained:

"So we are at It Takes Two and there was a little rescue this morning. There was a little robin that was stuck in a window and they managed to call me and we've got him and we're just about to release him, but [I'm] going to show you a cool trick beforehand."

"Hey buddy, it's alright, it's all good," he calmly told the robin, before stepping outside, where he demonstrated how to safely release a bird back into the air:

"So, one way of releasing birds. If you put the birds on their back like this and then gently hold out, they think you've still got them."

Hamza also gave fans a top tip for releasing birds safely

As the adorable robin then flew off gently, Hamza smiled and said: "There you go, that's how it's done."

A lovely way to start the day, the endearing moment even had Hamza's team fascinated. One could be heard whispering "It's so cool," while others couldn't help but aww at the heartwarming rescue – just when we thought we couldn't love Hamza any more!

Hamza often posts about his love of animals on Instagram

Of course, Hamza's incredible career has been dedicated to his passion for the natural world, which he has often spoken about. Back in February, the Strictly star shared the sweetest video of a cheetah that approached him while he operated a camera.

He wrote in the caption: "Animals make us understand the planet differently. Whether we regard them as some of the most dangerous creatures or see them as some of the cutest things ever. If we take the time to learn to understand them, they will change our way of thinking and behaving towards Mother Nature."

