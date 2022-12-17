Savannah Guthrie stuns Today co-stars after first look at new career move The NBC star has an exciting January ahead

Savannah Guthrie was supported by her co-stars after leaving them stunned by her latest career achievement.

The Today star revealed in September that her best-selling book series, Princesses Wear Pants, is being turned into an animated series on Netflix – and now she has shared the first look at her new show, titled Princess Power, much to the delight of her fellow anchors.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie's Netflix series Princess Power looks so good!

Loading the player...

"It's like giving birth to a baby, it's so exciting," Savannah exclaimed after the teaser trailer aired on Today.

Her co-stars Hoda Kotb, Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly all looked blown away by what they had just witnessed, with Hoda excitedly telling Savannah: "You never told us it looked like this!"

She added: "I've been looking for something for my girls to watch – this is it!" Dylan commented on the music and animation calling it "so fun", while Craig gushed: "We're so proud of you".

Speaking of her kids' series – which was produced by Drew Barrymore – Savannah explained: "It's called Princess Power and it's based on the books Princesses Wear Pants and Princesses Save The World.

Hoda's co-stars were blown away by Princess Power

"It's just about these four princesses and they represent different fruit kingdoms, like in the book, and they all have their different skills.

"It's the same message… they're young ladies in leadership roles and that's kind of what it's about, having substance, friendship, teamwork…"

Savannah also revealed that she makes a cameo in the series, playing a reporter named Susie Seedplanter.

Hoda was particularly impressed by Savannah's animated series

The beloved TV star revealed that it won't be long until people get to watch Princess Power, revealing it will drop on Netflix on 30 January 2023.

Back in September, Savannah – who is also an executive producer of the animated series – shared her excitement after Netflix revealed their new programming line-up for preschoolers would include an adaptation of her book series.

"It's really happening," Savannah shared on Today. "Everybody has worked so hard on it."

