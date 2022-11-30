Exclusive: Savannah Guthrie reveals unfortunate BTS injury on her cooking show, Starting From Scratch The Today star is not afraid of trying new things!

Savannah Guthrie is always up for a challenge and believes it's never too late to learn new skills either.

The Today star has been impressing her fans over the last year with her new and improved cooking skills, which have been as a result of her show, Starting from Scratch.

What's more, Savannah has now learned some festive dishes ahead of Christmas too, with her latest holiday edition of the show airing on Wednesday's Today.

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie's family life away from Today Show

Ahead of the program, Savannah spoke to HELLO! about the challenges she faced when filming this year's festive special - including the injuries that happened while making one dish in particular!

"Starting From Scratch is the cooking show for people who don't cook," she explained.

"We did a holiday special and trust me if I can do it, anyone can do it. It's really fun, Marcus Samuelsson who is one of the best chefs and a great teacher - we had a ham - it was already pre-cooked so all we did was make the glaze - it's easy! And a beautiful potato side dish. If you're not a cook, it's a fun show to watch, I only cut myself a couple of times! It's a good time and you will come away with a couple of good recipes."

Savannah Guthrie opened up about her injuries BTS on her cooking show

She added: "I made this potato au gratin, it's super yummy and I can't believe I made it. Although I cut myself in the show and I cut myself again at home (when remaking it)."

Hoda Kotb, who joined Savannah in the interview, jokingly told her co-star: "Stop cooking!"

Not only does Savannah's latest Starting From Scratch air on Wednesday, but the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting is also on NBC later on in the day.

Savannah will co-host the show with Hoda once again - along with Craig Melvin and Mario Lopez.

The festive season is especially important to Savannah - who not only is having fun at work - but has some special plans with her family too. Chatting to HELLO!, she said: "Christmas is always a very special time in my family," she said.

"My father was born on Christmas and it was his favorite holiday too. It had a magic around it and I try to recreate that for my kids."

The Today star has been learning how to cook all year

Savannah continued: "I want them to feel it's as much of a magical time as I always felt and treasured. I want to keep the old traditions alive but also start new ones."

The mom-of-two then elaborated on those traditions when she said: "We never wore matching PJs when I was little. Now we are doing it."

Not that Michael is very impressed with the decision. "And there is my husband, and he's wearing these ridiculous things and then I put it on Instagram," Savannah said with a laugh. "He's like 'What are you doing? What about my reputation for coolness'. And I'm like, 'Well, you never had it.'"

