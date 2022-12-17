James Gunn defends shock Superman decision as Henry Cavill shares disappointment

The new co-CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn, has taken to Twitter to defend his shocking decision to recast Henry Cavill in the DC universe, who was originally set to resume his iconic role as Superman. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the writer and director wrote:

"Peter [Safran] & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn't be more over-the-moon about; we'll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year.

He continued: "Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future."

James Gunn took to Twitter to explain the decision

While Henry Cavill has expressed his well wishes to both James and DC, the actor has also voiced his disappointment in a bittersweet letter to fans. It reads:

"I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that."

Henry Cavill penned an emotional letter to fans about leaving behind his iconic role as Superman

Henry continued: "James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes. For those who have been by my side through the years…we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember, Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It's been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards.

In a surprise turn of events, since releasing his statement on Instagram, Henry has now confirmed that he has a new project in the new works with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso! Taking to Instagram once more, the Hollywood star revealed that they have teamed up with Amazon to create a Warhammer Cinematic Universe, and we can't wait to hear more!

