Henry Cavill's iconic London home might surprise you

The Witcher star Henry Cavill is no stranger to red carpets and glitzy events, but his life in London is humbler than you could ever imagine.

The actor doesn't reside in a top-storey penthouse or a mammoth multi-bedroom mansion, instead, he actually lives in a modest mews – which is a small converted stable. The property is located in South Kensington, and is relatively small in size as he revealed while speaking on The Rich Eisen Show.

"What’s your gaming man cave look like?" quizzed Rich and to that Henry replied: "I don't have a man cave. I have a small mews house in London, what a mews is, is an old stable that's been converted into houses over the years. It's not big. My computer desk is in my small living room."

Henry showed off part of his living room on Instagram

Henry went on to clarify, "It doesn't look like a stable either, there's not sawdust and horses and stuff."

The star is a big fan of gaming, and he even took it upon himself to rebuild a computer for scratch, much to the surprise of his fans.

One penned: "Hottest geek video I've ever seen," while another added: "I don’t know about games but I loved the soundtrack and the curtains, of course."

The actor has a small residence in London

The video revealed a glimpse at the small space which features a red leather desk and floral curtains.

Earlier this year, Henry posted a photograph of himself and his new girlfriend Natalie Viscuso. They posted outside of a grand white-fronted mansion, but it is not known if this is one of their properties.

Henry and his girlfriend Natalie are now Instagram official

The photograph, along with a heartfelt caption about his private life, received over 2.5million likes from his 17.6million followers.

The acting star grew up in Jersey, in the Channel Islands, and his childhood home recently went on the market for a whopping £3.8million.

