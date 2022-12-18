Escape to the Chateau's Dick Strawbridge's army career: All you need to know about life before chateau The presenter was in the army for over 20 years

Dick Strawbridge is best known for appearing alongside his wife, Angel, and two children, Arthur and Dorothy, on Channel 4's Escape to the Chateau. But did you know he spent several years in the army before embarking on a career in the media?

In 1978, Dick joined the British Army and completed a degree in Electrical Engineering. A year later, he joined the Royal Corps of Signals. Over the next 20 years, he rose up the ranks from a lieutenant to a captain, then a major, before being promoted to lieutenant colonel in June 1999.

In 1993, he was awarded an MBE for his dedicated service in Northern Ireland. Reflecting on his encounter with the Queen in an interview with The Irish Mail last year, Dick recalled: "The Queen said, 'Ah, Major Strawbridge, what did you do in Northern Ireland?'

"And I said, 'I can't actually say, Ma'am.' One of her aides whispered in her ear, and her eyes lit up. She instantly knew who I'd been working with and what I'd been doing."

In 2001 Dick left the army and began a career in industry, where he ran leadership and teamwork courses, and began giving lectures to schools and colleges.

On his decision to leave the army, he told the publication: "I was on my way to becoming a general and knew I wouldn't be getting my boots dirty anymore.

"I didn't join the army to do a desk job."

He then embarked on a career in TV, appearing as an engineering and environmental expert in several programmes, such as Scrapheap Challenge and BBC Two's Crafty Tricks of War.

He also appeared on programmes such as Not Easy Being Green, The Hungry Sailors and Saturday Farm, and Coast, before starring on Escape to the Chateau in 2016, almost a year after he married Angel.

