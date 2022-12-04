Why did Escape to the Chateau's Angel Strawbridge turn down incredible Dragons' Den offer? The businesswoman received an offer from Deborah Meaden

Escape to the Chateau isn't the first reality programme that its star Angel Strawbridge has appeared on. Back in 2010, the mum-of-two sought investment from the panel of multi-millionaires on Dragons' Den for her hospitality company, The Vintage Patisserie.

She asked for £100,000 in return for a 40 per cent stake in the business and while James Caan, Duncan Bannatyne and Peter Jones decided to opt out, Theo Paphitis and Deborah Meaden both expressed an interest.

Angel chose to go with Deborah's offer, but after the show decided to back out. After appearing on the programme, the businesswoman met her now-husband, Dick Strawbridge, and felt that he was all the support that she needed in her entrepreneurial endeavours.

Explaining her reasons on the Escape to the Chateau website, she wrote: "I applied for Dragons' Den with a view to opening a vintage concept store and I desperately wanted a partner to make decisions with.

"Dick came along and ended up being my support and sounding board, and actually, after a while, I realised I did not want to open the restaurant."

She added that there was "no big reason" why she chose to back out of the deal and that she and Deborah still stay in contact.

Dick and Angel with their children, Arthur and Dorothy

Dick opened up about his first meeting with Angel in an interview with The Times in 2020. "The first thing I saw when I met Angel — I call her Angela — was her smile. It's phenomenal," he said. "We were introduced at a party by our shared agent — very media, I know."

He continued: "We barely spoke that night, but we knew that there was something at first sight. And we fell in love very quickly."

The pair tied the knot in 2015 and went on to welcome two children, Arthur, in 2013, and Dorothy, in 2014.

