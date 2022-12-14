Dick and Angel Strawbridge unveil dramatic chateau change ahead of going off air The family home has been remodelled

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have shared the latest transformation at their 45-bedroom chateau, a jaw-dropping extension in the form of a 'winter garden' on stilts. This beautiful addition comes ahead of their popular Channel 4 show coming to an end.

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a few photos to showcase their stunning remodelled home. The extension features ornate floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking their picturesque lake.

The space features traditional black and white tiles and a selection of quirky furniture, as well as a leafy plant perched on a wooden stool. It looks like a lovely place to sit and watch the landscape whatever the weather.

"Can you believe we are only one episode away from the finale!? Before we all get fully festive with the Christmas Special…what did you think of last week’s episode? Angel finally gets the extension she joked about all those years ago," the caption read.

Angel's dream has come true

The post received over 35,000 likes and many took to the comments section to share their sadness about Escape to the Chateau coming to an end very soon.

"I can't bear that it’s nearly over! Thank you for sharing your journey, life and home with us these last few years. We’ll miss you all," wrote one, and: " I can't lie, I'll be having separation anxiety, but I understand the need for "normal"... Good luck sweet people xx," added another.

Dick's son James shared a look at the chateau's event space

Dick's eldest son James was among the people to like the post and in an exclusive interview with HELLO! he spoke about his emotions when he leaves the chateau after visiting. "When I go visit the Chateau, it's always quite difficult going back to my end of terrace ex-council house with a normal kitchen but every Englishman's home is a castle," said James. Adding: "I love my house and I love my family, so I never feel too sad leaving my dad's chaos. Having the channel in the way is a bit of an obstacle for catching up often, but we're always chatting."

