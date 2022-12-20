The Specials pay beautiful tribute as frontman Terry Hall dies aged 63  

The Specials has confirmed that their frontman Terry Hall has passed away aged 63 after a brief illness. Posting a tribute on Twitter, they wrote: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.

"Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love.

"He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity. Terry often left the stage at the end of The Specials’ life-affirming shows with three words…’Love Love Love’. We would ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy at this very sad time."

Referring to his illness, Terry’s bandmate Neville Staple added: "We knew Terry had been unwell but didn’t realise how serious until recently. We had only just confirmed some 2023 joint music agreements together. This has hit me hard and must be extremely difficult for Terry’s wife and family."

Terry's bandmates paid tribute

The social media platform was flooding with tributes, with Elvis Costello writing: "Sad to receive the news of Terry Hall’s passing last night from Lynval Golding. Terry’s voice was the perfect instrument for the true and necessary songs on “The Specials”. That honesty is heard in so many of his songs in joy and sorrow. My condolences to his family and friends."

The singer died after a short illness

Billy Bragg added: "The Specials were a celebration of how British culture was envigorated by Caribbean immigration but the onstage demeanour of their lead singer was a reminder that they were in the serious business of challenging our perception of who we were in the late 1970s. RIP Terry Hall."

The singer is survived by his two sons, Theo and Felix.

