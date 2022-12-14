Ellen DeGeneres pens difficult tribute to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'I'm heartbroken'

Following the sudden and tragic death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss on 14 December, Ellen DeGeneres, whose show the late star co-produced and was a DJ on, has released a heartbreaking tribute.

The late dancer's wife, Allison Holker, confirmed his death on 14 December to People, with a devastating statement and tribute to her late husband.

In her tribute, which was shared on the Ellen show's official Instagram page, the former host shared a heartfelt photo of the longtime colleagues and friends hugging.

She wrote: "I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light." Detailing their close relationship and how they had truly become family, she added: "He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him."

Ellen expressed her condolences to his wife and three children, writing: "Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

News of the popular performer's untimely death were first reported Wednesday morning, after his wife, who is also a dancer and host, reportedly called the LAPD citing that her husband had uncharacteristically had left the house without his car.

Ellen shared her devastation over Stephen's death

In a subsequent statement, she wrote: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," adding: "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into."

She said: "He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children," she continued.

Allison concluded her statement with a heartbreaking: "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

The two hosted Ellen's Game of Games together

Since the news, tributes have also poured in from Jennifer Hudson, Ciara, Katie Couric, Viola Davis, Jada Pinkett Smith, and more.

