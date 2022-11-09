CMA Awards 2022 winners revealed – live updates Country music's biggest night is finally here

The 56th Annual CMA Awards started the party early by revealing two award winners ahead of the ceremony in Nashville tonight, November 9.

Good Morning America announced the lucky recipients of the Musical Event of the Year trophy and Music Video of Year during the show on Wednesday morning. Keep reading to find out who won and tune into ABC at 8 p.m. ET to watch the ceremony live.

More winners will be announced tonight, keep checking back for live updates.

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Beers On Me – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY

If I Didn't Love You – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

Longneck Way To Go – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

Never Say Never – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde - WINNER

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Longneck Way To Go – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

Never Say Never – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

'Til You Can't – Cody Johnson - WINNER

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

half of my hometown – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)

Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

'Til You Can't – Cody Johnson

You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Growin' Up – Luke Combs

Humble Quest – Maren Morris

Palomino – Miranda Lambert

Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' – Lainey Wilson

Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion

SONG OF THE YEAR

Buy Dirt - Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

Never Wanted To Be That Girl - Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

Sand In My Boots - Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

Things A Man Oughta Know - Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

You Should Probably Leave - Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel guitar

Brent Mason, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson

