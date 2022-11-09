CMA Awards 2022 winners revealed – live updates

Jenni McKnight
2022 CMA Awards: Find out the complete list of winners from the CMAs including Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
The 56th Annual CMA Awards started the party early by revealing two award winners ahead of the ceremony in Nashville tonight, November 9.
Good Morning America announced the lucky recipients of the Musical Event of the Year trophy and Music Video of Year during the show on Wednesday morning. Keep reading to find out who won and tune into ABC at 8 p.m. ET to watch the ceremony live.
More winners will be announced tonight, keep checking back for live updates.
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Beers On Me – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY
If I Didn't Love You – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
Longneck Way To Go – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)
Never Say Never – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)
Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde - WINNER
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)
Longneck Way To Go – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)
Never Say Never – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)
Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
'Til You Can't – Cody Johnson - WINNER
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
half of my hometown – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)
Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
'Til You Can't – Cody Johnson
You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Growin' Up – Luke Combs
Humble Quest – Maren Morris
Palomino – Miranda Lambert
Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' – Lainey Wilson
Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion
SONG OF THE YEAR
Buy Dirt - Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins
Never Wanted To Be That Girl - Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce
Sand In My Boots - Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne
Things A Man Oughta Know - Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
You Should Probably Leave - Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel guitar
Brent Mason, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo
Derek Wells, Guitar
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Lainey Wilson
