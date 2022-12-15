Michael Strahan's emotional tribute following upsetting death of friend

Michael Strahan is often upbeat on social media but shared a heartbreakingly poignant message on Tuesday following some upsetting news.

The Good Morning America star was one of the many famous faces to pay tribute to Stephen tWitch Boss, who tragically passed away this week.

The SYTYCD alum and Ellen DJ left behind his wife Allison Holker and their children, and Michael penned some emotional words following the tragic event.

Alongside a photo of tWitch, he wrote: "RIP to my friend Twitch. I just can’t believe it. From the set of Ellen and Magic Mike to the texts to check in and support each other you were always a real brotha.

"You are loved and will be missed. Your legacy will always be remembered. Sending my love and condolences to Allison, his kids, and family."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Beyond heartbreaking. Sending love to you and of course his beautiful family," while another wrote: "I still can't believe this, you just don't know what a person is carrying." A third added: "No words. He was a man who always had a beautiful smile. I just watched him on Instagram with Allison dancing. I just don’t understand."

Michael Strahan paid a heartbreaking tribute to his friend Stephen tWitch Boss

Ellen DeGeneres also paid tribute to her friend, writing: "I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light." Detailing their close relationship and how they had truly become family, she added: "He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him."

She also expressed her condolences to his wife and three children, writing: "Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

The late dancer's wife, Allison, confirmed his death on 14 December to People. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she penned.. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into.

Tributes have poured in for tWitch following the sad news of his passing

"He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

She continued: "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt.

"I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children." Allison concluded a statement with a heartbreaking: "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

