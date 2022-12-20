Everything we know about season three of Emily in Paris Lily Collins is coming back, Mon Dieu!

Emily in Paris graced our screens with more deliciously addictive episodes for season two and we're not ashamed to admit we powered through all ten episodes in record time!

But while we were loving seeing what antics Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) got up to in the City of Love in the new episodes, the major cliffhanger made us desperate for the next chapter. So when can we expect more? Here's everything we know about season three of the show.

Is season three of Emily in Paris happening?

Oui! Emily in Paris confirmed that the series would return in an announcement shared on their official social media channels. "Say 'bonjour' to 3 & 4! EMILY IS OFFICIALLY RETURNING FOR TWO MORE SEASONS!", read the post. Best. News. Ever.

The end of season two saw Emily faced with a big dilemma: stay at Savoire with her boss from Chicago, or head off with Sylvie, Luc and Julien to work with them at their new company. Not only that, she's still torn between Alfie and Gabriel – the latter of whom is now back with his ex, Camille. Ouch. Season three has plenty of content to work with.

When is season three of Emily in Paris out?

The new series is coming out on Friday 21 December - so happy Christmas to all! The official synopsis reads: "One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides."

Season two ended on a major cliffhanger

What have the stars said about Emily in Paris season three?

Lily Collins herself opened up about the show's future, admitting she'd love to be on board. She told Glamour in a December 2021 interview: "I hope viewers find more of themselves in different characters, and feel seen and represented in the show. And I hope that we get a season three because I really hope we get to come back and do this again."

Ready for season three?

Meanwhile, showrunner Darren Star has also spoken out about Emily's journey ahead. Chatting to TVLine about the main character's decision to return to Chicago with a promotion or remain in Paris, he said: "She has reasons to pick a number of doors at the end of season two, and our challenge is deciding which of those doors she's going to choose and why. That's what season three is going to be about."

