Fans furious as Netflix show with 100% positive reviews cancelled after two seasons Are you a fan of the series?

Fans of a hit show on Netflix that received a 100 per cent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes are furious after the series has been cancelled. Warrior Nun’s first two seasons were huge hit with viewers and critics alike, but were cancelled by the streaming platform ahead of a third instalment.

MORE: 36 cancelled Netflix shows that need to be brought back

Creator Simon Barry confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: "I’ve just found out that @netflix will not be renewing #WarriorNun. My sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team. It was a privilege to be a part of this.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The show has been cancelled after 2 seasons

The executive producer, Amy Berg, added: "Simon and I put together the best writers' room in town and assembled a cast of young legends. So proud of what we accomplished. Shout out to our loyal fans for whom I know this will be devastating news. And all hail Simon Barry."

Were you disappointed that it was cancelled?

Actress Alba Baptista added: "Working on Warrior Nun was a very special chapter of my life. Thank you to the cast and crew for giving everything they had. Thank you to the fans that loved and supported us. I see you and I love you. It was all for you."

MORE: 9 Christmas movies that are coming out in 2022

VIDEO: See the 5 most talked-about clips from episode one of Harry & Meghan

Fans hope that the show will be renewed elsewhere

Taking to Twitter to discuss, one fan wrote: "Warrior Nun being cancelled is so disappointing. I hate that it's not surprising at this point too. LGBTQ+, BIPOC, and even female-led shows are seemingly held to a higher (and apparently unattainable) standard. This same audience should not have to live through this every time." Another person added: "I loved warrior nun. This sucks. @SimonDavisBarry. Hope someone saves this show. I know these things are possible."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.