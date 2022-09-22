Emily in Paris star Lily Collins unveils dramatic hair transformation for season three

Ooh la la! Netflix has released some first-look photos of Emily in Paris star Lily Collins back as everyone's favourite ex-pat and it looks like she will be sporting a dramatically different look in the new episodes.

In the photos from the comedy-drama's upcoming third season, which does not yet have a release date, the 33-year-old actress has ditched her signature middle part for a flattering, eyebrow-length fringe that we think Brigitte Bardot would approve of!

In one of the photos, Emily could be seen getting very close to Lucien Laviscount's Alfie, suggesting that the pair will continue their romance in the new season.

Other snaps confirmed that Emily's colleagues Julien (Samuel Arnold), Luc (Bruno Gouery) and Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) will also be back, along with Camille (Camille Razat), Mindy (Ashley Park) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

It looks like Emily and Alfie's romance will continue in season three

“First look at @emilyinparis Saison Trois!! Get ready for new looks, new locations, new love triangles…" Lily teased sharing the photos on her personal Instagram. "Merci France for being a home away from home and embracing us yet again. So proud of this cast and crew and cannot WAIT for you all to see what our girl Emily gets up to! Get ready for another wild ride."

We cannot wait for the new episodes to land on Netflix

While the photos don't give away too much about what the next season will entail, the new synopsis certainly does. It reads: "One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life.

"Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides."

