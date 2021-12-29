Emily in Paris creator drops major hint at season three romance Are you a fan of the Lily Collins show?

Emily in Paris season two finally landed on Netflix in December, and viewers everywhere were quick to binge-watch the latest adventures of the marketing professional. However, the series certainly ended on something on a cliffhanger, so it's fair to say that we're already desperate for answers in season three! Fortunately, showrunner Darren Star has given some hints on what we can expect…

Chatting to TVLine about Emily's decision to return to Chicago with a promotion or remain in Paris, he said: "She has reasons to pick a number of doors at the end of season two, and our challenge is deciding which of those doors she's going to choose and why. That's what season three is going to be about.

WATCH: Are you watching the new series?

"When you live in a foreign country, one of the questions is, where's your heart? Is it the place you came from, or the place you are at the moment? Emily is going to be struggling with that as well."

Speaking about her romantic life, he continued: "She does have very strong feelings for Gabriel. That's a question she's going to have to confront is, how can she manage her relationship issues with her work issues, both of which, by the end of season two, are hanging in the balance."

He also hinted that we haven't seen the last of Emily's British boyfriend Alfie just yet, explaining: "I love Alfie, personally. I wouldn't write Alfie off, and I don't think Emily should, either. London's not far from Paris."

Are you excited for season three?

Fans have been loving the new episodes, with many taking to social media to discuss the series. One person tweeted: "In the middle of season two and I am loving it!" Another added: "It's FINALLY back!! Binge watching #EmilyInParis, and loving every delicious minute. @lilycollins is brilliant!"

