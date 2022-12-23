Motherland Christmas special – all the details The BBC comedy is back and better than ever!

After a short hiatus, Motherland is finally returning for an epic Christmas special – and it looks hilarious! As troublesome in-laws, questionable presents and the overwhelming pressure to cook a perfect Persian feast collide, it's safe to say that our favourite mums (and doting dad Kevin) have got a lot on their plates this year.

READ MORE: Christmas Day TV 2022: The best shows to watch on BBC, ITV and more

Here's everything you need to know about the Motherland Christmas special, from the release date to the cast, plotline and more…

WATCH: Get a first look at the Motherland Christmas special

Loading the player...

Motherland Christmas special release date

Luckily for fans, the wait for the Motherland Christmas special is a short one! Set to air on Friday 23 December, make sure you tune in to BBC One at 9:30pm to catch it. Worried that you might miss it? Rest assured, it will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

MORE: Christmas TV guide 2022: the best shows to watch this festive season

READ: 30 greatest TV shows of 2022: a countdown

Motherland Christmas special cast

Each and every one of our favourite characters will be returning for the Christmas special. Leading the cast, Anna Maxwell Martin is back as Julia while Diane Morgan and Paul Ready are resuming their roles as pals, Liz and Kevin.

The original cast is set to return for the Motherland Christmas special

Of course, it wouldn't be Motherland without Amanda bragging about her seemingly perfect life, and with Lucy Punch stepping back into her designer heels, we're sure Amanda will have plenty to boast about by the school gates this Christmas. Completing the iconic group, as Meg and Anne, Tanya Moodie and Phillipa Dunne are also set to return – so exciting!

Adding to the festivities, fans will no doubt be delighted to learn that Joanna Lumley – aka Amanda's mother Felicity, is stirring up drama in the Christmas special, alongside Amanda's ex-husband Johnny (played by Terry Mynott) and his new wife, Tamara (played Louise Delamere).

Motherland Christmas special plot

The show's production company Merman has released the official plotline for the Christmas special, but if you want this year's episode to remain a complete surprise, then we'd suggest you stop reading from here…

Kevin takes it upon himself to whip up a Persian feast

"It's a full house at Julia's (Anna Maxwell Martin) with an influx of grandparents demanding endless cups of tea, as they play with a VR headset Paul bought "for the kids". Julia has invited Kevin along too after learning that his alternative was dining on turkey crisps from the hotel vending machine in the company of the other divorced dads. Kevin excitedly offers to whip up a full-on Persian feast. Liz (Diane Morgan) also turns up when her ex cancels following a massive Christmas Eve bender, letting her down on his first ever offer to host.

Amanda will be spending Christmas with her ex-husband Johnny, the kids and his new wife Tamara

"Meanwhile, Amanda (Lucy Punch) is spending Christmas Day with Johnny (Terry Mynott), the kids and Johnny's new wife Tamara (Louise Delamere). Which is fine. Really fine. It's fine. Amanda's mother Felicity (Joanna Lumley) has been invited too and jumps at the chance to revel in the awkward atmosphere. The contrast with Christmas at Anne's (Philippa Dunne) house couldn't be starker; Anne is hosting her mammy (Maggie McCarthy) and the cousins – all 29 of them – and is beside herself with excitement.

"Despite their enduring love-match, Meg's (Tanya Moodie) husband Bill buys her a present so dire that it has her questioning whether he really knows her at all. She gets stuck into the plentiful supply of booze she's bought for the day but regrets the drunken results when something really shocking happens over the road at Julia's."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.