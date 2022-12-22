Inside No. 9 Christmas special: Will there be another series? It’s good news for fans!

Inside No.9 is back for a spine-chilling Christmas special – and it's set to be epic! Returning for the festive episode, co-creators Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith will feature alongside guest stars Shobna Gulati and Simon Callow, in what the BBC has called a "disturbingly spooky tale" – but will the award-winning show get another series?

What is the Inside No. 9 Christmas special about?

Set to debut at 9pm on Thursday 22 December, the synopsis reads: "It's Christmas Eve, and Dr Parkway has booked an overnight stay in a reputedly haunted church. But why is he so keen to be left alone by the eccentric warden and his other guests? A twisted ghost story for Christmas." The episode is titled, 'The Bones of St Nicholas.'

The Inside No. 9 Christmas special is titled 'The Bones of St Nicholas'

Will there be another series of Inside No. 9?

It's good news for fans! Not only is Inside No. 9 returning for the 2022 Christmas special, but it's also been renewed for a further two seasons. Seeing as each episode of the anthology series centres around the number nine, it's only fitting that the show will keep going until it's reached its ninth season.

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith shared their excitement after Inside No. 9 was renewed for two more seasons

Back in June 2022, the news of a further 12 episodes was announced by the BBC, with Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith penning:

"In the greatest plot twist ever, the BBC have commissioned another two series from us, taking Inside No. 9 to series 9. Since 2014 it has been the greatest gift to conjure these stories into being and we are thrilled there's still an appetite for more. What horrible surprises are there left to uncover? We remain as delighted and curious as you to find out."

The Christmas special is the first episode of season eight

The Christmas special will mark the first episode of season eight, with the following five episodes set to premiere in early 2023. As for the ninth and final season, while there have been no updates as of yet, we'd expect a release date of late 2023 or potentially 2024.

