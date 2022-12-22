Line of Duty set to return for three-part special - details Are the AC-12 gang back in action?

Line of Duty is reportedly set to return to BBC One for a three-part special in 2023.

According to The Sun, stars Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston have all signed up for the new episodes, which could potentially air next Christmas.

A TV insider told the publication that bent copper H could finally be unmasked in the upcoming special following the explosive series six ending that saw Det Supt Ian Buckells revealed as the cunning mastermind. Ahead of the dramatic series, HELLO! outlined six questions that fans needed answering - and maybe we'll get even more answers in the new special!

While the comeback has yet to be confirmed, Adrian, who plays Ted Hastings, has previously given indication that more episodes could be made.

Appearing on ITV's Lorraine last month, the actor said there is "every possibility" of another series, adding that the cast are keen to get back to Belfast, where the show is filmed.

He also revealed that the cast "might hear something" from creator Jed Mercurio when he appeared on Good Morning Britain in October.

The show is reportedly returning next year

The Irish star said that the cast were "gunning for it", adding: "It's entirely down to Jed and so we're keeping our fingers crossed.

"Within the next few weeks or couple of months, we might hear something."

When asked whether the story was finished, Adrian responded: "The story can continue, put it that way. In terms of the story finishing, I think was a really interesting ending, that's what reality is like. It's usually one guy. It's not a Mr. Big, it's just somebody along the line who decides to discard a piece of information and not make the call."

The series six finale revealed H's identity

"So, in that respect, I think it was a very realistic ending but it didn't satisfy the sensational need in the public."

Meanwhile, Vicky, who plays DI Kate Fleming, said that the cast would "love" to return for more of the police drama while on GMB on Tuesday. "We're all game," she said.

"I think it's just a case of now . . . Martin, I think he's in about nine shows or something. He's busy, so I’m sure we'll get there."

HELLO! has reached out to the BBC for comment.

