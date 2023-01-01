Happy Valley: the ultimate season 1 and 2 recap for season three return here Are you ready for the return of Sergeant Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley season three?

Happy Valley is one of the BBC’s most popular and celebrated shows, but with the six-year gap since season two, even the biggest fans of the Sally Wainwright crime drama might be scratching their heads trying to recall the finer details of seasons one and two. As it happens, we have put together a handy recap so you have all the info you need from seasons one and two before delving back into the world of Catherine Cawood…

Happy Valley season one recap

In season one, we are introduced to Sergeant Catherine Cawood, a no-nonsense sergeant with a heartbreaking past. As she puts it in episode one: "I’m Catherine by the way, I'm 47, I'm divorced, I live with my sister - who's a recovering heroin addict - I have two grown-up children. One dead and one who don't speak to me." And why? It’s complicated.

Catherine’s daughter Becky died by suicide as a teenager just weeks after giving birth to Catherine’s grandson, Ryan. Catherine believes that Becky was traumatised from being sexually assaulted by a local thug, Tommy Lee Royce, which resulted in the birth of her baby son.

Despite her husband Richard leaving Catherine as a result - and her son Daniel no longer speaking to her after she says unforgivable things while grieving - Catherine decides to raise her grandson along with her sister, the passive and kind Claire.

Catherine's sister, Claire (Siobhan Finneran)

While Catherine is never able to prove what Tommy did to Becky, he goes to prison anyway for drug-related offences. Upon his release, he colludes in the kidnap of Ann Gallagher, the daughter of the local millionaire, Nevison Gallagher. During Ann’s captivity, Tommy does terrible things, including raping Ann, and brutally killing a young police officer, Kirsten McAskill, after she pulls them over while they are moving Ann. During this time, Tommy also learns that he and Becky had a son - and attempts to get in contact with Ryan.

Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) in season three

Catherine eventually discovers Ann’s whereabouts and saves her life - only to be gravely injured by Tommy as the pair try to make their escape.

While she recovers, Tommy manages to allude the police of his whereabouts, hiding in a narrow boat after once again making contact with Ryan, who begins to visit him and bring him food without Catherine’s knowledge. Tommy is delirious due to a septic injury and attempts to kill himself and Ryan before Catherine discovers his hiding place and saves Ryan’s life, ensuring Tommy is arrested.

Anne becomes a police officer in season two

Happy Valley season two recap

In season two, Catherine personally discovers the body of Tommy Lee Royce’s mother and is forced to provide an alibi for her whereabouts during the time of death, while several prostitutes in the area are attacked and murdered. A police officer, John Wandsworth, also murders his mistress who had threatened to blackmail him and attempts to cover it up by using the same method as the serial killer.

Catherine's ex-husband Richard in season 3

Catherine eventually finds out that the serial killer is a local farmer Allison’s son, Daryl, after visiting them. Upon learning the truth about her son, Allison shoots Daryl in the head and attempts to overdose, with Catherine discovering the 'carnage' and tearfully arrests Allison. John is also found out to have killed Vicky Fleming, and dies by suicide.

Meanwhile, Catherine’s personal circumstances have improved somewhat, with her ex-husband and son now accepting Ryan and mentoring Ann as a new police community support officer - however, trouble is never far away. A new teaching assistant at Ryan’s school, Miss Wheeland, is a regular visitor of Tommy Lee Royce - who is serving a life sentence in prison - and believes that the pair are in love and getting married.

Ryan is 16 in the new series

As such, she creates a fake identity to gain a place at Ryan’s school and slowly persuades him to forgive his father and write to him in prison. In the final moments of the series, Tommy can be seen smiling while reading a letter from Ryan in prison, revealing that his plan with Miss Wheeland worked and that he and Ryan are once again in contact with one another - without Catherine knowing.

