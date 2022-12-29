The best shows to watch on TV this New Year's Eve Ring in 2023 the proper way!

For many, including us, New Year's Eve is best spent at home with flowing drinks, kitchen discos and great entertainment and music on the TV.

MORE: Viewers left in floods of tears after episode one of BBC's Mayflies

This year, there are plenty of great shows on offer to make sure that many will be delighted to get all dressed up and head to the party located in the living room. From the annual Hootenanny to Sam Ryder's star-studded bash on BBC One, you'll be spoilt for choice.

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger wows the crowd with her vocals on That's My Jam

Loading the player...

That's My Jam

Saturday 31 December, 9.10 pm BBC One

Why not kick off the evening's festivities with the brilliant Mo Gilligan? The stand-up comic's new show combines comedy and music as famous faces take part in rap battles, guessing games and more adapted from the US version fronted by Jimmy Fallon. The NY special will welcome Donny Osmond and Glee's Amber Riley.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Listen to our 2022 music roundup

The Last Leg of the Year

Saturday 31 December, 9pm Channel 4

If you fancy tuning into a panel show instead, then The Last Leg of the Year is a great shout. The Channel 4 programme, fronted by Adam Hills, will once again see Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker take a satirical look back at the events of the past year. They'll be joined by Rylan, Sue Perkins, Desiree Burch and Tom Davis.

MORE: 20 stylish party dresses to glam up in this Christmas

MORE: 30 greatest TV shows of 2022: a countdown

Jonathan Ross' New Year Comedy Special

Saturday 31 December, 10.35 pm ITV1

Keeping with the comedy theme, Jonathan Ross is back on his famed chat show to welcome a series of brilliant comedians all taking part in his 2022 comedy special. Look out for Judi Love, Tom Allen, Babatunde Aleshe and Bill Bailey.

Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny

Saturday 31 December, 11.30 pm BBC Two

It wouldn't be New Year's Eve without it, would it? Jools and his brilliant band are, of course, back to ring in 2023 with their annual Hootenanny, promising fantastic performances and live music to get up and groove to. Appearing this year are Tom Odell, Gabrielle, The Real Thing and George Ezra.

Graham Norton New Year's Eve Special

Saturday 31 December, 10.55 pm BBC One

Fancy catching up with some A-List celebrities? Graham Norton is the one for you. The chat-show host is back on his red sofa to welcome guests including Olivia Colman, Michael Ward, Hugh Laurie and Leah Williamson.

Sam Ryder Rocks New Year's Eve

Saturday 31 December, 11.30 pm BBC One

After a fantastic year thanks to his huge success at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, Sam Ryder has only gone and bagged himself a hosting gig on the BBC for NYE. The contest's runner-up and chart-topping singer is presenting the annual gig from London where he'll be joined by the likes Mel C, Sigrid, The Darkness and more.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.