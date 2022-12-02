Happy Valley’s season 3 trailer is finally here - and air date confirmed The hugely popular Sally Wainwright series is finally returning

Happy Valley’s first trailer is finally back for season three, and we couldn’t be more excited to find out how Sergeant Catherine Cawood’s story wraps up.

Starring Sarah Lancashire, James Norton and Siobhan Finneran, the hit show will be back for a six-part series on New Year’s Day on Sunday 1 January 2023 - and will be available on BBC One and iPlayer.

WATCH: Sarah Lancashire returns as Catherine Cawood

So what can we expect from season three? The detailed synopsis reads: "When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir, it sparks a chain of events that leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce.

"Her grandson, Ryan, is now sixteen and has ideas of his own about the kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father, leaving Catherine’s sister Clare caught in the middle. In another part of the valley, a local pharmacist gets in over his head when a neighbour is arrested."

Sarah is set to reprise her role as Catherine Cawood

The short first-look trailer shows the two nemeses’ - Tommy Lee Royce and Catherine Cawood - briefly appear while sirens blare in the background - and fans have taken to Twitter to show their reaction.

I’m a Celebrity star Jordan North tweeted: "OH MY CHRIST!!! Can’t BLOODEH wait," while another person added: "THE BEST TV SHOW IS BACK." A third person added: "OMG forget Christmas, roll on 1st Jan I CANNOT WAIT best show ever."

BBC released snaps back in October that showed the first look at Tommy Lee Royce, looking dishevelled with a stitched head wound – suggesting that he has recently been attacked while in prison. Meanwhile, another snap shows Sarah Lancashire as Catherine Cawood looking worse for wear with a bloodied face, which BBC revealed was the aftermath of a police raid. A fourth photo shows Claire looking sombre while at their home.

Ryan, played by Rhys Connah, is now a teenager after appearing as a youngster in seasons one and two, and looks somewhat unhappy in the first look snap.

