Happy Valley season 3: who is taking Ryan to see Tommy in prison?

Happy Valley season three started with a bang on New Year’s Day with Sergeant Catherine Cawood’s fragile happiness shaken after hearing rumours that her grandson Ryan has been visiting his villainous father - and Catherine’s nemesis, Tommy Lee Royce, in prison. In the closing moments of the episode, Catherine’s boss Mike has an update for her that she’s "not going to like".

Since Mike promised to do some digging into the rumours, this would appear to confirm that Ryan has indeed been visiting Tommy. However, an earlier conversation with Mike revealed that Ryan would have to be accompanied by an adult to go to the prison - and that he was seen with a man and a woman, so who on earth is taking him? Here are our top theories...

Chesko (or Chesko’s parents)

Ryan has been friends with Chesko for years, and while discussing the rumoured prison visit, Catherine points out that the pair took the train together for the first time. Could the two friends have actually gone to see Tommy Lee Royce, maybe even with Chesko's parents? Yes, Ryan needed to be accompanied by an adult, but could Chesko have gotten his hands on a fake ID? Admittedly this one is a bit of a stretch, particularly since Ryan was seen with a man and a woman, but who knows. Teenagers can be resourceful!

Et tu, Chesko?

Miss Wheeland

Cecily Wheeland AKA Francis Drummond groomed Ryan in season two into thinking of Tommy as a wronged, ultimately good-hearted man who is deeply sorry for his past - so who’s to say that she hasn’t stayed in touch and took her once-student to see Tommy alongside a male companion? That being said, Catherine does have a restraining order against her, and she discovered that Tommy had used her in the season two finale. So perhaps not.

Will they bring back Miss Wheeland AKA Frances Drummond AKA Tommy's fiance?

Nevison Gallagher

Nev has been connected with the Cawoods ever since Catherine rescued his daughter Ann from Tommy’s clutches in season one. With plenty of money and connections, it wouldn’t be hard to help Ryan out - particularly since Catherine pointed out that he takes Ryan to football games. Plus, Catherine mentioned that Nev had asked her out for dinner, so perhaps he was planning on explaining what was going on to her. However, Nev certainly has no love for Tommy after what he did to Ann, and we’d need a very good explanation of what on earth he was thinking.

Could Nev be our man?

Ann and Daniel

The coupled up (yay!) Ann and Daniel certainly fit the bill as a man and a woman close to Ryan - but why? After Ann’s harrowing experience, we feel fairly certain that she would never want to see Tommy again - unless she believed seeing him would get her some closure. As Ann’s partner, as well as Becky’s brother - who was also abused by Tommy - we don’t think Daniel would be any more enthused to take his nephew either.

Are Ann and Daniel behind the prison trips?

Clare and Neil

As Catherine’s closest confidante, Clare knows what effect Tommy has had on Catherine’s life more than anyone - but Catherine did point out that she and Neil take Ryan to football games, meaning they had an opportunity to pop into the prison. Neil and Ryan also appear to be pals, with Richard pointing out how often they play video games together during Ryan’s birthday dinner. However, as Catherine says, "Clare just wouldn’t. She wouldn’t do that to me", and we’re inclined to agree.

Would Clare and Neil have taken him?

Richard and Ros

Although Richard laughed, telling Catherine it "definitely" was not him and Ros taking Ryan to visit Tommy - perhaps he was too nervous to come out with it in the moment? Ros missed Ryan’s birthday dinner due to illness (or as Richard revealed, their marriage isn’t going well), but could it be to avoid Catherine after taking Ryan to the prison?

Does Richard have something to confess?

Someone else

At this point, we’re considering that it could indeed be someone else that Ryan has met over the years of who Catherine has no knowledge. Since Clare now lives with Neil, presumably Ryan would be old enough to hang out at their house while Catherine is at work, and so could have planned his trips knowing that no one would find out.

