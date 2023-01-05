The Light in the Hall viewers saying same thing about new thriller series Joanna Scanlan and Iwan Rheon star in the thriller

Channel 4's gripping new drama, The Light in the Hall, made its debut on Wednesday night and viewers are all saying the same thing about it.

MORE: Joanna Scanlan: Everything you need to know about The Light in the Hall star

The mystery thriller stars Joanna Scanlan, Iwan Rheon and Alexandra Roach, telling the story of a grieving mother still looking for answers about what happened to her daughter 18 years after her disappearance.

WATCH: Are you watching the gripping thriller?

Loading the player...

Taking to Twitter, viewers praised the compelling plot, with one person writing: "Good opening episode to new drama #thelightinthehall. Setting the scene to what feels like it will be a cracking drama," while another added: "New series on channel 4, brilliant so far #thelightinthehall."

A third person commented: "Such a treat this evening, after recently discussing the forthcoming @GwylCrimeFest, to sit down and get lost in some fab #Welshcrimedrama."

One fan couldn't help but binge-watch the entire series, writing: "I completely binge-watched #TheLightInTheHall tonight; I'm onto the last episode now. What an excellent story, even if I think I may have worked out the 'truth' earlier I won't be surprised if there are more twists and turns! Great to see more Welsh bilingualism."

READ MORE: Silent Witness viewers asking same question as show returns for 26th season

READ: Happy Valley season 3: who is taking Ryan to see Tommy in prison?

Others who tuned in on Wednesday night called for the show, which was filmed both in English and in Welsh, to be recognised by BAFTA. One person tweeted: "Wow. The twists and turns were REAL in that last episode and I loved every second of it. BAFTAs all round is definitely in order!"

Alexandra Roach stars in the series

A second person added: "Can the team get two BAFTAs? One for the Welsh version and one for the English one? I think they deserve it. #TheLightInTheHall #YGolau."

Many also applauded the impressive performances from the cast, with one person tweeting: "Watching #TheLightInTheHall. We love Joanna Scanlan, and Iwan Rheon is in this too - win, win!" while another added: "Joanna Scanlan is so good. Just know anything with her in it is going to be good. #TheLightInTheHall."

Another viewer was glad to see Alexandra and Joanna reunited almost eight years after first starring together in the police drama No Offence: "@alexandraroach1 and Joanna Scanlan together again! Guaranteed brilliance. #TheLightintheHall."

The full series is available to stream on All4.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.