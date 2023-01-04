Joanna Scanlan: Everything you need to know about The Light in the Hall star The actress and screenwriter lives with her husband in Croydon, South London

BAFTA-winning actress Joanna Scanlan has an impressive career and numerous accolades under her belt. Currently starring in Channel 4's psychological drama, The Light in the Hall, the 61-year-old has also appeared in Bridget Jones's Baby, Gentleman Jack and The Larkins, to name a few – but what about her life away from the spotlight? Here's everything you need to know…

Is Joanna Scanlan married?

While Joanna Scanlan prefers to keep her home life private, the actress has previously spoken about her husband, Neil Bicknell, who works as an accountant. The pair currently live together in Croydon, South London.

Joanna Scanlan is married to accountant, Neil Bicknell

In 2022, while accepting the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, for her portrayal of Mary in After Love, Joanna paid tribute to her husband. She ended her speech with a reference to the movie: "And also, I want to say to my husband Neil," Joanna paused, "He is the living proof that there is no such thing as 'After Love.'"

Does Joanna Scanlan have children?

Joanna Scanlan does not have any children. During an interview, she said that she and her husband Neil had met too late to consider having kids.

Joanna has said that the couple met too late to have children

"I'd have loved to become a mother but I suspect I wouldn't have been able to be a very good actor or an artist had I been one," she explained.

"There was a point in my own life when I was in my mid-thirties and saying, 'Oh, I want babies', and both my parents said to me there is more to life than having children. Which you could take in two ways. But I think what they meant, their unfulfilled artistic expression perhaps was curtailed by having a family, and perhaps I wouldn't have been able to manage both. My deep suspicion is that I would have prioritised children above having an artistic life."

