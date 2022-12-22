Vardy v Rooney viewers make same complaint about new Wagatha Christie drama Natalie Tena, Chanel Cresswell and Michael Sheen star in the show

Channel 4's new drama about Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy's trial made its highly-anticipated debut on Wednesday night and some viewers have made the same complaint about the show.

Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama is a two-part film that recreates the real-life 'Wagatha Christie' trial, with Natalie Tena and Chanel Cresswell playing Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney.

Taking to Twitter, some viewers said the show should have hired an actress from Liverpool to play Scouser Coleen Rooney, rather than Chanel, who is from Nottingham.

One person wrote: "Why is it so hard to hire Scouse actors to play Scousers? Rare you can find someone who can do a successful accent," while another added: "Could they not have found a Scouser to play Coleen in #VardyVsRooney?"

A third viewer commented: "They could have got a scouser to play Coleen Rooney in this Vardy vs Rooney couldn't they?" while another tweeted: "Only Scousers can do Scouse accents."

Not all viewers were distracted by the accent, however, with many praising the entertaining episode.

Chanel Cresswell plays Coleen Rooney

One person wrote: "I can't believe how hooked I am on #VardyVsRooney its only been ten minutes," while another added: "Anybody else watching Vardy VS Rooney? It's actually really good, keeps you hooked."

A third person commented: "The first episode of #VardyvRooney was great. Consider me well and truly sports-entertained."

Many fans also praised Michael Sheen, who plays David Sherborne, the celebrity barrister representing Coleen.

Michael Sheen plays lawyer David Sherborne

One person tweeted: "Why is Michael Sheen so good? He literally looks like a different person in every part he plays as his acting is THAT good."

A second added: "Watching #VardyvRooney, Michael Sheen is fantastic as usual. I wouldn't want to face his character in court!" while another commented: "Incredible TV. Michael Sheen is a genius."

Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama continues on Thursday 22 December on Channel 4 at 9pm.

