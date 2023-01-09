Love Island confirmed winter 2023 line-up - LIVE UPDATES

Love Island is back! The new winter series is just days away, which means it's time to find out which lucky contestants will be joining Maya Jama in South Africa this year.

ITV have released the confirmed line-up and it's safe to say this series is going to be one to remember! Keep checking back here for live updates.

Tanya Manhenga

22-year-old Tanya was the first contestant to be announced in this year's line-up. The student, who hails from Liverpool, is looking for a boyfriend and thinks that "being in a Villa with lots of different people will help me work out who it is I may want".

Opening up about her skin condition, Vitiligo, she said: "I have Vitiligo, which is a skin pigmentation, you may not even notice it. It's on my lip and I have a stripe on my hair. Not many people know that but I think it’s quite cute. I don’t care about covering it up all the time, I think it’s a vibe."

Tanya is a 22-year-old student from Liverpool

Kai Fagan

Kai is a science and PE teacher who is "looking for the right girl". The Manchester-born contestant says he is "single by choice" and admits his "high expectations" of women may have something to do with it.

"I don't feel I should commit to someone unless I'm absolutely buzzing over them, because it's not fair on them," he says.

The 24-year-old plays semi-professional rugby for Burnage RFC and used to play rugby 7s for Jamaica, where he is a citizen.

Kai is a science and PE teacher

Lana Jenkins

25-year-old Lana is a makeup artist, who has worked with lots of celebrities.

Speaking about her romantic past, she said: "I fall in love quickly. I tend to know quite soon if I could fall in love with that person and then, as long as everything is going well, I’ll probably tell them I love them in about a week."

This won't be Lana's first TV stint as she appeared as an extra in the ITV comedy Benidorm when she was just six years old and living in Spain at the time.

Lana is a makeup artist

Ron Hall

Ron is a 25-year-old financial advisor from Essex who hopes to bring "fun and charisma" to the villa. "I just want to be naturally myself in there, have good times and make memories," he says.

Ron is blind in one eye due to a football injury when he was eight. "I went in for a header and got kicked in the face," he explains. "I've got two different coloured eyes, one blue and one green. It's added to my character, there are so many people that are worse off than me. And if anything, losing something like that makes you realise that. It’s not hindered me in any shape or form. It’s a good conversation starter I must admit."

Ron is a financial advisor from Essex

More to follow...

When does winter Love Island start?

Winter Love Island is set to begin on Monday, January 16 2023. The show will air on ITV 2 and ITV Hub at 9 pm.

Who is hosting winter Love Island 2023?

After the summer series, which saw Ekin-Su and Davide crowned champions, host Laura Whitmore announced she was stepping down from the show.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the presenter said: "Some news! I won't be hosting the next series of Love Island.

"There are certain elements of the show I've found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects. I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline."

Maya Jama has since been confirmed as the new host. "Okay, the rumours are true. Say hey to your brand-new #LoveIsland host," she wrote on her Instagram page.

Maya is the new host of Love Island

