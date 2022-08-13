Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide announce new TV series - and fans are going to freak out We will be tuning into this!

Love Island stars Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have gone from strength to strength since being announced the winners of the 2022 series, and now the couple have revealed that they have an exciting new series in the works.

Appearing on the first episode of Channel 4's new revival of The Big Breakfast, the pair spilt all about their new TV venture, which will see them do seemingly what they do best - cook, fight and make-up!

Chatting to AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan on the show, Davide said: 'Yes, I can tell you this. We are going on a road trip to Italy and Turkey, for one week in Italy and one week in Turkey. We are going to be on ITV2, and it's going to be like our own programme."

"You're going on a trip and we get to come with you?" former Strictly star AJ exclaimed, to which Ekin-Su replied: "Yes! It'll be all real, you know, fighting and I'll be cooking for him, he'll be cooking for me. It'll be like two cultures meeting."

The couple were crowned the 2022 winners of Love Island earlier this month

As for when the series will hit screens, Davide - who regularly impressed both his Love Island co-stars and viewers at home with his late-night kitchen cooking - added on an Instagram Live that the new show could be coming around "the end of September".

Fans couldn't contain their excitement at the news that they are getting even more chaotic content from the couple and rushed to Twitter to discuss. One said: "Ekin-Su and Davide are going to have their own show??? Yaaaaaas, Give the people what they want," while another added: "Ahh I'm so excited for Ekin-Su and Davide's show pls."

Elsewhere in the interview, the couple also discussed the possibility of moving in together but revealed that no decisions have been made yet. Ekin-Su hinted that it will be "soon."

