All there is to know about winter Love Island 2023 Maya Jama is the new host

Love Island's winter series is coming back for a brand new series in the New Year and we can't wait. As much as we love the ITV reality show keeping us entertained throughout the summer months, there's something about the winter series that we can't get enough of.

Outside the temperature is Baltic, and January evenings are reserved for recovering from Christmas (financially and physically). So what better time to get stuck into a new series of the dating show? The first winter series went down a treat, so when can we expect the second spin-off version to arrive? Find out all there is to know below…

WATCH: The moment Ekin-Su and Davide were crowned 2022 champions

When is winter Love Island 2023 coming to ITV?

ITV is yet to confirm the official start date of the 2023 winter series of Love Island, but reports are stating that the first episode will air on Monday 16 January. The previous January series, which aired in 2020, began on Sunday 12, so it's likely that ITV is planning to kick the series off mid-month. We'll keep you posted when they confirm.

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp won Love Island's last winter series in 2020

Who is hosting winter Love Island 2023?

After the summer series wrapped in August, Love Island host Laura Whitmore announced she was stepping down from the show. Sharing the news on Instagram, the presenter said: "Some news! I won't be hosting the next series of Love Island.

"There are certain elements of the show I've found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects. I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline."

Maya Jama is the new host of Love Island

Since then, it's been confirmed that Radio DJ and TV star Maya Jama would be Laura's replacement. Maya shared a video on her Instagram confirming the news as she wrote: "Okay, the rumours are true. Say hey to your brand-new #LoveIsland host." We think she's going to be fabulous.

Where is the winter Love Island villa?

Due to taking place in January, the show leaves the Balearic Islands behind for the winter series and, instead, heads to South Africa in a bid to guarantee the hot weather.

The 2023 winter series will once again be filmed in South Africa

The 2020 winter series was filmed in a luxury villa in Cape Town, South Africa, and although the villa for the 2023 series has not yet been revealed, it's been reported that the villa is located in a "secluded and protected" area in the wine valley of Franschhoek.

Before each season kicks off, including the summer series, work is undergone on the property to give it a brand new look to accommodate the fresh line-up, complete with signature neon lighting and colour décor. We can't wait to see it!

