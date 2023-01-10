Love Island fans unhappy about big show change ahead of new series Viewers have already aired some complaints ahead of episode one…

Love Island fans have been taking to social media to share their upset about a change in the show's format ahead of the new series.

The ITV show, which kicks off with a new winter edition on Monday 16 January, changed the way couples get together at the beginning of the series last summer, and fans are hoping bosses won't follow suit this time around.

WATCH: Meet the Islanders of Love Island series nine

Loading the player...

Taking to Twitter, one person was keen to share they did not like that the public was the ones to decide who initially 'couples up' during the first episode. "I hope they don't make us pick the couples this time round," they said, adding: "Apart from Tasha and Andrew it was a complete flop #loveisland."

Another agreed, tweeting: "I am PRAYING that Love Island won't do what they did last season by allowing the public to match up the first batch of contestants," as a third said: "@LoveIsland I don't appreciate how you guys pair couples now."

In previous seasons, the new Islanders would gather in the villa with the host. After the girls arrived, they'd be introduced to the boys one by one and if they liked the look of the new arrival, the girls would step forward. The boys would then decide who out of those they'd like to pair up with.

MORE: Michelle Keegan shares special connection with two Love Island contestants - details

MORE: eBay confirms that the 2023 season of Love Island will feature pre-loved clothes

Are you excited for the new series?

Meanwhile, ITV has been sharing the full line-up of beauties heading to South Africa. Their names are: Tanya Manhenga, Kai Fagan, Lana Jenkins, Ron Hall, Anna-May Robey, Will Young, Tanyel Revan, Shaq Muhammad, Olivia Hawkins, and Haris Namani. We're sure this is just the first cohort and that there'll be more bombshells to come!

The new season marks the first for new host Maya Jama who has taken over Laura Whitmore as the face of the reality show. Speaking to ITV about joining the dating programme, Maya said: "I've been a fan for years.

Maya Jama is the new host

"It was the first reality show, other than Big Brother, that I made sure I was back at a certain time to watch and all my friends and family were speaking about. Everyone gets involved, everyone has opinions - from the older people in your family to the younger ones. It's just fun, it's fun to see how people play out in different situations and wonder what you would do if you were in the same position."

The first episode will air on Monday 16 January at its usual time of 9 pm on ITV2. Following the live broadcast, the new episode will be available to stream on ITV's new service, ITVX.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.