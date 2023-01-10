Michelle Keegan shares special connection with two Love Island contestants - details

The new series of Love Island is just days away, and one person who is sure to be tuning in to watch this year's show is Michelle Keegan, who shares a connection with two of this year's contestants.

The actress took to Instagram on Monday to show her support for her friend Lana Jenkins, who has joined the line-up for the upcoming season.

Posting a snap of Lana to her Instagram Stories, Michelle wrote: "So our girl @lanajenkinss is going on @loveisland. Genuinely one of the nicest girls you'll ever meet.

"Go and smash it darlin'," she added, posting a red heart emoji.

Lana, 25, is a makeup artist and worked with Michelle on her Sky comedy drama Brassic. While the actress plays Erin Croft in the series, Lana worked in the makeup department on two episodes in series four, according to her IMDb page.

The new Love Island contestant has also worked on the BBC drama, The Responder, which aired last year.

Michelle showed her support for Lana

Ahead of her stint on the reality show, which begins on 16 January, Lana shared the reason why she signed up for this year's series. "I've been single for quite a while, I'm normally a relationship type of person so the fact that I've been single for two, almost three, years is quite rare for me," she said. "Now's the right time for me to be doing something a bit different. I've not been able to find anyone who suits me so it's good to do something totally different and try to meet someone a different way."

As well as Lana, Michelle also shares a connection with contestant Olivia Hawkins, who has previously acted as the Our Girl star's body double.

Olivia previously worked as Michelle's body double

The 27-year-old, from Brighton, revealed her link to the actress ahead of entering the villa. Chatting about her claims to fame, the ring girl said: "I did a film with Jason Statham and had a nice 10-minute convo about life.

"I've been a ring girl for KSI, I played a waitress in James Bond with Daniel Craig and I’ve also been a body double for Michelle Keegan and Emma Watson."

