Dancing On Ice is back for a brand new series and we can't wait to see the famous faces take to the ice! Among the celebrities hoping to impress the four judges is The Only Way is Essex alum Joey Essex.

The TV star made a name for himself when he joined at the ITV reality show and has been on a regular on other programmes ever since. But as well as his career, his personal life has made the headlines over the years. Find out about his dating history below…

Who is Joey Essex dating?

At the end of 2022, Joey was reported as being single, but he was linked to a couple of other people earlier in the year. After a stint on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Australia at the beginning of 2022, he was rumoured to be dating fellow contestant Maria Thattil, who described Joey at the time as "gorgeous". However, there was no signs of them continuing their romance long after the show.

Later in the year, Joey was pictured kissing former Love Island star Maura Higgins at the Pride of Britain Awards. Fans were loving seeing the two reality favourites together, but it doesn't look as if it materialised to a long-term relationship.

Joey Essex and Lorena Medina

Who else has Joey Essex dated in recent years?

In the past, Joey has been linked to a number of other faces in the public eye. In 2018, the star was in a relationship with Mexican model and singer Lorena Medina. The pair were super serious and Joey described her as the "love of his life" but the pair split soon after he was pictured leaving singer Rita Ora's house after a night out.

Although Joey insisted that he and the Hot Right Now singer were "just friends", Lorena spoke about the incident to The Sun at the time: "I knew Joey had spent the night out because I had talked to him when he was in the cab on the way back to Essex. He told me, 'I had a crazy night and I stayed at my friend's' and that was fine. But he didn't tell me it was a girl and he didn't mention Rita Ora."

After his relationship with Lorena came to an end, Joey found love with model Brenda Santos. The pair were together during the coronavirus lockdown, but alas, it wasn't meant to be and the pair called it quits after five months of dating.

Joey was previously engaged to Sam Faiers

Who has Joey Essex dated in the past?

One of Joey's first high-profile relationships occurred when he was still a regular cast member of The Only Way Is Essex. From 2011 to 2014, he was in a serious relationship with fellow TOWIE star Sam Faiers.

Most of their romance was played out on screen with fans bearing witness to the many ups and downs they faced. The pair even got engaged when Joey got down on one knee during their holiday in Dubai. However, the couple split just a few months after Sam said yes to his proposal.

Joey Essex was also previously linked to Stephanie Pratt

After his engagement to Sam went south, Joey was linked to another reality star, but not from TOWIE. Joey began dating The Hills and Made in Chelsea alum Stephanie Pratt after they both appeared on Celebs Go Dating.

Around 2013, when he and Sam were on-and-off again, Joey appeared in I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! where he met Miss Universe Great Britain. The pair were linked after they left the jungle and pictured looking close a number of times, but they later split with Amy saying the attention on them as a couple was difficult.

