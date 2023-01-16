Inside Maya Jama's love life: everything you need to know about star's famous exes The new Love Island host has had several high-profile relationships

Maya Jama has been a regular face on screens for several years now and so when she was announced as the brand new host of Love Island – fans were overjoyed!

The 28-year-old recently touched down in South Africa to welcome a fresh bunch of gorgeous sinlges ready to begin their journey on the reality show in the hope of finding love. Now that she's the face of the hugely popular dating show, many might be wondering about Maya's own life history. It turns out the star has had a few high-profile relationships in the past. Keep reading to find out more about her love life history…

Maya Jama's current relationship status

Ahead of her debut on ITV's Love Island, Maya has confirmed that she is currently "very, very single." The TV star said during an interview with The Sunday Times recently that she's not dating anyone, though that's only recently the case.

"I'm really, really single right now. Newly single. It's only been a month, but it's nice." Although it's not known who Maya was more recently linked with up until recent weeks, the star was reported to have rekindle her romance with ex Stormzy after they were pictured together in late 2022. More on that later…

Maya has said she's currently "very, very single"

Maya Jama and Ben Simmons

Up until August 2022, Maya was engaged to Australian-born basketball pro Ben Simmons. The couple, who are believed split their time between London and Los Angeles, first started dating in May 2021 before getting engaged between Christmas and New Year's.

They made things official just two months later in July when they were spotted stealing a kiss in the stands as they watched a tennis match at Wimbledon. However, in August 2022, reports began swirling that they had called time on their engagement due to conflicting schedules.

Maya split from basketball player Ben Simmons last year

Maya Jama and Drake

Maya sparked romance rumours with Canadian rapper Drake back in 2020 after he name-dropped her in his verse on Headie One's song Only You. After this, it was reported that Drake had slid into the presenter's DMs when she was still dating Stormzy, but his messages had been left unanswered.

Drake reportedly slid into Maya's DMs when she was dating Stormzy

When Drake's song was released, Maya was supposedly single and it seems that she was keen to stay that way despite her A-list admirer. In fact, she told Evening Standard around the time that she was very happy in her own company. "I forgot how much I loved just literally being in a house with loads of my friends, eating, talking, drinking," she said. "I was like, I miss this a little bit. I'm having fun."

Maya Jama and Stormzy

Maya's most famous relationship was with British rapper Stormzy, who she began dating in 2016. Although their relationship seemed to be going smoothly, with fans dubbing them "couple goals" on social media, the pair abruptly called things off four years later in 2019.

Maya dated the British rapper for four years

More recently, they were pictured together at a Kendrick Lamar gig in late 2022, but it seems fans' hopes of reconciliation did not come to fruition as representatives for Maya explained that they were not back together but had "remained great friends."

In the same recent Sunday Times interview, Maya opened up about her previous time with the Firebabe rapper: "We were so young when we met, just beginning our careers. I don't think either of us knew it was going to be such a big thing."

Rico Gordon

Before she found fame, Maya went through a difficult time when her then-boyfriend Rico Gordon was tragically killed. She opened up about the heartbreaking events in an interview with Cosmopolitan, revealing: "When I was 16 I went through a lot. With my boyfriend passing, it gave me a fearless approach to things. I felt like life was really short."

She continued: "Out of everything that [has] happened in my life, that was a reality check on a massive scale. At 16 you think the world is a fairytale and it took me out of that. It made me even more determined."

