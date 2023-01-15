Love Island 2023 first look sees Maya Jama make grand entrance with epic stunt The reality show returns on Monday

Love Island returns on Monday night and is set to introduce not only a fresh set of contestants but also its new host, Maya Jama!

First-look images for the first episode of the new winter series see the 28-year-old presenter making her grand debut by helicopter, which will circle the South African villa while the pilot announces over the tannoy: "Maya Jama on board".

The helicopter then lands and Maya heads into the Villa, explaining: "It's a new year, in a brand new Villa, it's a stunning location ready for some sexy singles looking for love, all we need now are some Islanders."

Greeting the boys, Maya says: "Hello boys, you alright, shall we have a little chat?"

The boys then line-up as they await for the girls to make their entrance. Fans will have to tune into ITV2 on Monday night to find out if it's love at first sight for any of the new singletons.

New snaps released by ITV show the boys making themselves at home by the fire pit before the girls are introduced one by one.

Maya is set to make her epic entrance in the opening episode

The first week of the new series is set to be an exciting one for fans of the show, who have been given the opportunity to choose the first bombshell to join the islanders.

Viewers have been voting between Ellie Spence and Tom Clare, one of which will be making their villa entrance sometime soon.

Maya will arrive by helicopter

25-year-old Ellie is a Business Development Executive who works at a law firm. The contestant, who hails from Norwich, has been single for three years and is "ready to find my husband".

Meanwhile, Tom is a 23-year-old semi-pro footballer from Barnsley, who is keen to "meet someone" during his time in the villa.

Maya sitting with the new boys

As for the full line-up of beauties heading to South Africa. Their names are: Tanya Manhenga, Kai Fagan, Lana Jenkins, Ron Hall, Anna-May Robey, Will Young, Tanyel Revan, Shaq Muhammad, Olivia Hawkins, and Haris Namani.

Love Island starts on Monday 16th January at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

