12 book-to-screen adaptations to get excited about in 2023 Some major Hollywood stars will feature in these upcoming adaptations

Is there anything better than your favourite book being brought to life on screen? We don't think so. While it's true that getting the casting and storytelling right is no mean feat, some of the biggest streaming platforms are releasing adaptations of some fantastic novels this year - and you won't want to miss them.

From the hotly anticipated Daisy Jones & The Six to Netflix's take on David Nicholls' heartbreaking best-seller One Day, these are the book-to-screen adaptations we're most looking forward to watching this year…

Exciting Times

Irish writer Naoise Dolan's debut novel, Exciting Times, is getting the small screen treatment in the form of a new series from Amazon Studios.

The story follows Ava, a millennial Irish expat who arrives in Hong Kong to teach English grammar to wealthy children and finds herself becoming entangled in a love triangle with banker Julian and lawyer Edith.

The lead role will be played by Phoebe Dynevor, who received global recognition as Daphne in Netflix period drama Bridgerton.

Queenie

Released back in 2019, Queenie is a novel by Candice Carty-Williams which tells the story of Queenie Jenkins, a 25-year-old Jamaican British woman, who is straddling both cultures.

Working as a journalist for a national newpaper, Queenie constantly compares herself to her white, middle-class peers. After a rough breakup with her long-term boyfriend, she finds herself searching for comfort in all the wrong places - including in the beds of men who do nothing for her self-worth.

Viewers will get to see the critically acclaimed novel brought to life by Channel 4 later this year.

Daisy Jones & The Six

Daisy Jones & The Six is Taylor Jenkins Reid's best-selling novel about a rock band in the 1970s - and Prime Video's adaptation is a series you won't want to miss.

The story follows a singer, Daisy Jones, and her band who rose to the heights of fame in 1977. Loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac, the series sees the group reunite a decade after disbanding, deciding to reveal the truth behind their decision to call it quits. Starring in the lead role is Riley Keough, who is the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, opposite Sam Claflin, who plays her love interest Billy Dunne.

The series arrives on Amazon Prime Video on 3 March, 2023.

One Day

David Nicholls' captivating love story One Day is being made into a Netflix series - and we can't wait for this one. The show's synopsis reads: "An epic, tragi-comic love story, every episode catches up with central characters Em and Dex on one particular day – 15th July – as they grow and change, move together and apart, experience joy and heartbreak."

Ambika Mod, one of the breakout stars of BBC drama This is Going to Hurt, will star as Emma, while The White Lotus actor Leo Woodall will play Dexter and Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson will feature as Sylvie.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo

Netflix is also taking on a best-selling Taylor Jenkins Reid novel! The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo tells the story of fictional Old Hollywood star Evelyn Hugo, who at age 79 decides to give a final interview to unknown reporter Monique Grant, in which she tells all about her glamorous and scandalous life, including her rise to fame and seven marriages.

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret

Judy Blume's coming-of-age novel is headed for the big screen thanks to Lionsgate. The story follows 11-year-old Margaret Simon as she faces early-adolescent anxieties, questioning everything from puberty to boys. Having grown up without a religious affiliation because of her parents' interfaith marriage, Margaret searches for her own connection with God.

The series boasts an incredible cast, including Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates, with Abby Ryder Fortson starring in the titular role.

It Ends With Us

Colleen Hoover's romance novel, It Ends With Us, surged in popularity due to attention from BookTok and is now being adapted for the big screen by director ​Justin Baldoni.

The story follows college graduate Lily Bloom and her doomed romance with Ryle Kincaid. Having grown up in an abusive home and then falling into an abusive relationship herself, Lily strives to break the vicious cycle in this tear-jerking drama.

Highfire

Nicolas Cage will lead Paramount +'s adaptation of Eoin Colfer's thriller novel, which follows vodka-drinking dragon, Highfire, who lives a lonely existence in Louisiana's Honey Island Swamp. After crossing paths with teenage troublemaker Squib, the pair form an unlikely friendship and they embark on a raucous adventure.

The End We Start From

Not only does the upcoming adaptation of Megan Hunter's The End We Start From have a compelling storyline, but it also boasts a star-studded cast! The BBC have enlisted the immensely talented Jodie Comer, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong and Katherine Waterston to tell this environmental thriller.

The synopsis reads: "When an environmental crisis sees London submerged by flood waters, a young family are torn apart in the chaos. As a woman and her newborn try and find their way home, the startling, profound novelty of motherhood is brought into sharp focus in this intimate and poetic portrayal of family survival and hope…"

Red, White & Royal Blue

Casey McQuiston's best-selling romance novel will soon play out on screen thanks to Amazon Studios, with Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine playing the leading roles of Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of the President of the United States, and Prince Henry of England.

The story focuses on the relationship between the two men, whose long-standing rivalry turns romantic after they are forced to feign friendship for the sake of U.S.-British relations. And if the plot isn't quite enough to convince you to watch, Hollywood icon Uma Thurman will be playing American President Ellen Claremont - and who doesn't want to see that?

Killers of the Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese fans, this one's for you! The famous director is behind the camera of Apple TV+'s upcoming adaptation of David Grann's fascinating non-fiction novel, which boasts an incredible cast featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone.

The film is set in 1920s Oklahoma and "depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror," according to the synopsis.

Lockwood & Co.

Netflix is bringing to life Jonathan Stroud's young adult supernatural novels, Lockwood & Co. in an epic new thriller.

The series follows a trio of teenagers working for ghost-hunting agency Lockwood & Co. Together, they set out to investigate some of the spookiest and deadliest spectral hauntings in London.

The full synopsis reads: "In London, where the most gifted teenage ghost-hunters venture nightly into perilous combat with deadly spirits, amidst the many corporate, adult-run agencies, one stands alone: independent of any commercial imperative or adult supervision – a tiny startup, run by two teenage boys and a newly arrived, supremely psychically gifted girl, a renegade trio destined to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history: Lockwood & Co."

